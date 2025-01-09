Xbox is kicking off the new year once again with its Developer_Direct event returning on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BT. Like last year's event, we have some idea of what Xbox is bringing to the table, with confirmation that we'll hear more about South of Midnight from developer Compulsion Games, DOOM: The Dark Ages from id Software will be shown off again and developer Sandfall Interactive will showcase more on Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Beyond those three games, there's also at least one more currently unrevealed game that'll be shown at the event.

Time to show off

Last year's Developer_Direct covered five games in total, while this year's seems to only be covering four, though of course, there's always the chance that there's a fifth surprise lying in wait. Based on the previous two versions of this event, we can probably expect it to run for at least 40 minutes, which should give each studio ample time to give their games a good, solid showcase. Back in June 2024, we were given our first quick-look at gameplay for South of Midnight. This time around the Xbox Wire post about the event says we'll get a "deep-dive" into the game, so hopefully that means more gameplay, and even a release window or hard release date.

We've seen even less of DOOM: The Dark Ages since it was revealed in June 2024, and it looks like that'll be changing with this event, as the Xbox Wire post says this will be "the full game reveal." Finally, regarding Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the Xbox Wire post implies that we won't be seeing much in the way of gameplay since it says "Sandfall Interactive will take us behind-the-scenes at their studio to shed some light on the development of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, this debut studio's incredible new RPG. The team will share more about the game's creation and how they plan to deliver an incredible story in a gorgeous fantasy world."

That sounds more like we'll see a number of concept art images and spend a lot of time hearing the developers talk about their game instead of showing it, but we'll just have to wait and see what Sandfall Interactive brings on the 23rd.

Surprises should be fun

Source: Xbox Wire

Then, of course, there's the surprise title that'll be shown. It's anyone's bet as to what this game will be, since it could be something very exciting, like our first show of gameplay for the upcoming Fable title or even the new Perfect Dark game. It could also just as easily be another big dive into Sid Meier's Civilization VII to give the game one last shot-in-the-arm before it launches on February 11, 2025. Whatever the case, hopefully for players and fans it's something that leaves them ecstatic about what's coming from Xbox in 2025.