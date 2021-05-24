Xbox consoles will be getting support for Dolby Vision on Apple TV and Spotify Video Podcasts

Xbox consoles aren’t just amazing for gaming. With an AMD Zen 2-based CPU and Radeon-based RDNA 2 graphics, the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S are ought to be great. But game consoles also often serve as all-purpose media consumption boxes as well, which is why you can use streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Spotify on it. And the experience for those will be stellar as well, with the Xbox Series X being capable of 8K video output and Dolby Atmos sound, as well as passthrough audio, which got added recently. Now, the Xbox lineup is getting a few improvements to its streaming capabilities.

The news was recently published on Xbox’s official blog. First up, Dolby Vision support is coming to Apple TV. Support for streaming content on Apple’s video streaming platform, Apple TV, was recently added to Xbox consoles last year. Now, if you enable Dolby Vision on your Xbox console and you have a compatible display to go along with it, you can enjoy shows like Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest, See, and The Mosquito Coast in Dolby Vision, meaning richer visuals, deeper blacks, and improved sound combined with Dolby Atmos support.

Additionally, Spotify Video Podcasts are now available on these consoles as well through the Spotify app. While Spotify is usually an audio-only experience, support for adding video to podcasts was added last year. Now, users can enjoy video on supported podcasts that have jumped on this feature, like The Misfits, Higher Learning with Van Lathan & Rachel Lindsay, and That was fun? with Addison & Sheri right from the Spotify app. If you’d rather only listen to it, though, you can also do so by playing Spotify in the background.

Microsoft also casually announced that apps like Discovery+, Paramount+, and IMDb TV are now available from the Xbox store, so if you’re a user of any of these three streaming services, you can now check them out on your Xbox as well.

If you have an Xbox, be sure to check all of this out!