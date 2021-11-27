Grab the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for $40 off

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is arguably the very best console controller you can buy right now, featuring tons of customization options to make the experience more tailored to your needs. You can replace the thumbsticks, there are additional triggers on the back and more. It’s a fairly pricy controller at $180, but thanks to an early Cyber Monday deal, you can get $40 off its Xbox Elite Wireless Controller from Microsoft, making it a more palatable $140.

If you want a controller that you can customize to truly be your own, it doesn’t get much better than the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller. In addition to the classic concave analog sticks, it includes replacement thumbsticks with a convex design to fit your preference. Not only that, you can adjust the tension of the sticks to make them looser or tighter depending on your preference. The D-Pad is also replaceable, and you can choose between the traditional cross-shaped design or a circular design meant to enable more precise control in diagonal directions.

The shoulder triggers can be customized to travel all the way for more precise analog control in racing games or to have a shorter stop for games that require quick actions. The additional triggers are on the back of the rubberized grips, and you can add them or remove them based on your needs. Plus, all the buttons on the controller are customizable. You can save different profiles on the controller itself and easily switch between them on the fly, so it gives you a more comfortable experience in different types of games.

Another potential advantage of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller is that it’s rechargeable via USB Type-C, instead of using replaceable batteries like the regular Xbox controller.

You truly get what you pay for with the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller, but it’s always nice to pay less. If you’re interested in other Black Friday/early Cyber Monday deals, stop by our Black Friday PC deals page for all kinds of deals on PC and gaming products. We also have a list of smartphone-focused Black Friday deals you may want to take a look at.