Xbox Game Pass is getting over 20 new games announced at [email protected] event

Microsoft recently hosted its [email protected] live event on Twitch where it focused on indie game developers alongside various gameplay, trailers, and discussions around upcoming titles. About 100 new titles are expected to arrive on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Windows PC platforms in due time, and we can expect a bunch of them to make their way to the Xbox Game Pass too.

Microsoft has shared a list of over 20 games that includes new and previously announced titles including S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Sable, Narita Boy, and more. Here is the entire list:

Art of the Rally (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Astria Ascending (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Backbone (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Boyfriend Dungeon (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC)

Craftopia (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC)

Dead Static Drive (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC)

Edge of Eternity (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Hello Neighbor 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Library of Ruina (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Little Witch in the Woods (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Moonglow Bay Recompile (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC)

Narita Boy (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Nobody Saves the World (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Omno (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Recompile (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC)

Sable (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC)

Second Extinction (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & Xbox One)

She Dreams Elsewhere (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

The Ascent (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC)

Undungeon (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC)

Way to the Woods (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Wild at Heart (Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One)

Microsoft offers the Xbox Game Pass at $9.99 per month while Game Pass Ultimate costs $14.99. If you are a new user, you can get either of the two memberships for just $1 for the first three months. You additionally get EA Play, the subscription-based game service from Electronic Arts, as a part of the Xbox Game Pass membership.