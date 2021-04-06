Xbox Game Pass to offer GTA V, NHL 21, MLB The Show 21 and more this April

Microsoft has just dropped its first wave of games that will be making its way to Xbox Game Pass in April. The most popular ones from the list include Grand Theft Auto V and Zombie Army 4: Dead War as well as new titles for sports fans including NHL 21 and MLB The Show 21. With the announcement, Microsoft continues to expand its list of games offered via its subscription service.

Here is the complete list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass this April:

Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud and Console) – April 8

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] – April 8

Disneyland Adventures (Cloud) – April 8

Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure (Cloud) – April 8

NHL 21 (Console) EA Play – April 12

Rain on Your Parade (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] – April 15

Pathway (PC) [email protected] – April 15

MLB The Show 21 (Cloud and Console) – April 20

In its latest blog post, Microsoft also announced that it is expanding the availability of touch controls for users who are enjoying Xbox Cloud Gaming on their smartphones. Over 50 touch-enabled games are being added, including the likes of Minecraft Dungeons, Sea of Thieves, Gears 5, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Slay the Spire, and more. You can check out the entire list of touch-enabled games available on Xbox Cloud Gaming over here.

A new feature is being added to the Xbox Game Pass where you can enjoy gaming with your friends by either jumping right into a multiplayer session or begin installing the games your friends are currently playing. Additionally, there are a bunch of new DLCs, game updates, Xbox Game Pass Quests, and Game Pass Ultimate Perks that you shouldn’t miss.

Lastly, the following games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass this month:

April 15

Deliver Us the Moon (Console and PC)

Gato Roboto (Console and PC)

Wargroove (Console and PC)

April 16 (EA Play)