Xbox Game Pass is a fantastic service, offering a massive library of games for a monthly subscription, including new releases on the highest tier, Game Pass Ultimate. Game Pass has a massive lineup for 2025, including one of the best JRPGs from 2024, but a recent addition to the service has added over 50 games. Those games are Activision classics, although probably older games from Activision than you might have expected. The new collection is called Retro Classics, marking a collaboration between Xbox and Antstream Arcade. Here's what you need to know about the new collection.

What's included in Retro Classics?

The new collection includes classic games and a community-focused wrapper

Retro Classics is a collaboration between Xbox and Antstream Arcade, and serves as a sectioned-off version of Antstream Arcade, a paid service that allows you to stream over 1,000 retro games to your console. Retro Classics features a limited collection of Activision-published retro games, ranging from MechWarrior 2 to Pitfall. These are true retro titles, so don't expect anything from even the original Xbox, as most of these games are older than that. These games are played via streaming, requiring a short load to connect to the service before you can start playing, but it was, at most, around 15 seconds for me. While you can jump straight into the games, with save states available to save your progress, there are also regular tournaments or short challenges you can jump into and compete for a high score. Retro Classics is available on both Xbox Series X|S and PC via the Microsoft Store, for members at any tier of Xbox Game Pass. If you are on a Game Pass tier with cloud streaming, it's also available on TVs and phones.

An interesting collection with more on the way

Xbox has already committed to bringing more games to the collection