Microsoft adds Doom, Fallout, Skyrim and other iconic Bethesda titles to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of game publisher Bethesda, was finalized earlier this week at $7.5 billion. To welcome the new studio, Microsoft has made a new announcement that should be good news for gamers. The Xbox Game Pass will offer some of the most popular and award-winning games from Bethesda. Gamers can expect titles like Doom, Dishonored, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Wolfenstein to be available starting today March 12, 2021.

Microsoft also says that a total of 20 titles will be on offer, out of which 16 will be available across platforms be it PC, console, or mobile devices via cloud streaming for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

Some of the games will also benefit from the newly introduced FPS Boost feature on the Xbox Series X|S consoles. The FPS Boost feature was introduced last month where owners of the new Xbox consoles could enjoy older games at enhanced frame rates.

Here is the entire list of Bethesda games that are coming to the Xbox Game Pass:

Dishonored Definitive Edition (Console, PC, Cloud)

Dishonored 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)

DOOM (1993) (Console, PC, Cloud)

DOOM II (Console, PC, Cloud)

DOOM 3 (Console, PC, Cloud)

DOOM 64 (Console, PC, Cloud)

DOOM Eternal (Console, PC, Cloud)

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (Console, PC)

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Console, PC)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Console, PC, Cloud)

The Elder Scrolls Online (Cloud, Console)

The Evil Within (Console, PC, Cloud)

Fallout 4 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Fallout 76 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Fallout: New Vegas (Console)

Prey (Console, PC, Cloud)

RAGE 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Wolfenstein: The New Order (Console, PC, Cloud)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Console, PC, Cloud)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Console, PC, Cloud)

Microsoft’s Xbox chief, Phil Spencer, had revealed (via TheVerge) that the Xbox Game Pass is the sole reason why the company is paying $7.5 billion to take over Bethesda. “If you’re an Xbox customer, the thing I want you to know is that this is about delivering great exclusive games for you that ship on platforms where Game Pass exists. That’s our goal, that’s why we’re doing this, that’s the root of this partnership that we’re building.” You can expect to see Bethesda games existing solely on platforms where Game Pass is available.

Right after the confirmation of the acquisition, Bethesda marketing chief Pete Hines said in a blog post that there won’t be any major changes yet. “First, let me say that we’re not making any landmark announcements or changes right now. As we’ve all shared, the expectation is that Bethesda Softworks and our studios will continue as we have in the past, just with more support and resources than we’ve ever had before. Obviously, Game Pass has been an important initiative for Xbox, and we’ll be working on putting even more of our games into Game Pass than ever before. Beyond that? Stay tuned, we’re just getting started together.”