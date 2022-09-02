Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family plan goes live in Colombia and Ireland

Microsoft recently began testing a service tier, allowing users to share the benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with friends and family members. While the test was only made available to Xbox Insiders, Microsoft has now made the program available to those that are currently living in Colombia or Ireland.

So what are the details? The Xbox Friends and Family plan can be shared with up to four people. For now, the only criteria seems to be that the primary account holder and those that share the account must reside in the same region. This isn’t a significant restriction, and things could change as more regions become eligible for the shared plan. Users participating in the shared plan will get their own separate accounts and Xbox profiles. That means each individual in the plan can access their own stats, achievements, game saves, and more. Also, sharing an account doesn’t mean you always have to play together, with each user being able to play when they want and how they want. This means users aren’t restricted to just playing on a console and can also connect to the service using a PC, a compatible mobile device, or through the web.

Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family members will have access to all perks associated with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate account like having access to hundreds of games, guaranteed day one access to Xbox Game Studios titles, membership discounts, and free access to EA Play. Current Xbox Game Pass Ultimate account holders that are interested can head to the online Microsoft Store to join the Friends & Family program. The program is currently part of a pilot and is only available to those in Colombia and Ireland. In Colombia, the monthly price will be 49,900 Colombian pesos (roughly $11.20 with conversion), and in Ireland, it will cost €21.99 (roughly $21.90 with conversion).

Source: Xbox Ireland, Xbox Colombia

Via: Brads Sams (Twitter)