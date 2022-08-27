A new leak shows off branding for Xbox Game Pass “Friends and Family” plan

A new image has been shared on Twitter, giving us a potential look at future branding that could come to Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft has recently begun testing a new tier of the service, which allows users to share the benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with friends and family members. While the recent test just started, the new logo could indicate that we are getting closer to a wider rollout or even a public launch.

Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia shared an image of the new Xbox Game Pass branding, giving us a look at what could possibly arrive when the new service is launched. While it was initially rumored to be a family plan, Xbox’s own press release for the service has stated that it is for friends and family. The plan can be shared with up to four people, as long as they reside in the same country. The test was launched in Colombia and Ireland for Xbox Insiders at the top of the month.

Microsoft has done a lot to reshape its gaming business over the past few years. The company has focused resources on building out services that can be enjoyed not only on consoles but also on PC, smartphones, and even supported TVs. With the introduction of Xbox Game Pass nearly five years ago, the company changed its approach to gaming, not only forging a new path in the industry but also giving users a different kind of gaming experience. This has allowed it to grow in ways that its competitors can’t.

While it is currently unknown when Microsoft will launch its “Friends & Family” plan, the addition of being able to share the benefits of Game Pass Ultimate with others will be a huge move. Currently, Microsoft offers three different plans, Game Pass for consoles, Xbox Game Pass for PC, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Game Pass Ultimate retails for $14.99 per month in the United States, and rumors have stated that the price for the upcoming “Friends & Family” plan could land at around $25.

Source: Aggiornamenti Lumia (Twitter)