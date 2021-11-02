You can get Forza Horizon 5, Minecraft and more with Xbox Game Pass for just $1/₹584

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s subscription service for games on PC and Console, and the company is giving out a killer deal with the titles it adds every month to the service. For the month of November 2021, Microsoft is adding several high-profile releases like Forza Horizon 5, Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions, and more, plus offering an insane deal for users in the US and users in India who want to try out Xbox Game Pass.

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass in November 2021

Here are the games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month:

Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions (PC) – November 2

Unpacking (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] – November 2 (Day One)

It Takes Two (Cloud, Console, PC) EA Play – November 4

Kill It with Fire (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] – November 4

Football Manager 2022 (PC) – November 9 (Day One)

Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 9 (Day One)

Forza Horizon 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 9 (Day One)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (Console) – November 11

One Step from Eden (Console and PC) [email protected] – November 11

What this means is that if you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, you can play all of these games as well as the other titles in the service in the month of November on supported platforms. And there are more titles coming in the next few months, including Halo Infinite on December 8, so you get some great mileage out of your subscription.

Xbox Game Pass for PC deal

And what truly makes this exciting news is the fact that Microsoft is offering Game Pass to users in the US, India and possibly other regions at very attractive rates. New subscribers in the US can get Xbox Game Pass for PC for just $1 for 3 months (and $10 per month after that), which is an insane deal considering Day One access for games like Forza Horizon 5.

Xbox Game Pass for PC (USA) Microsoft is offering its Xbox Game Pass subscription service to new customers in the USA for just $1 for three months of access! Buy from Microsoft

For users in India, Microsoft has an even sweeter deal for you. You can get Xbox Game Pass for PC for just ₹584 for a total of 8 months (and ₹584 per month after that). Note that the listed price of ₹489 is before tax. The longer duration means you can enjoy all of these present and upcoming titles for longer at discounted prices.

Xbox Game Pass for PC (India) Microsoft is offering its Xbox Game Pass subscription service to new customers in India for just ₹584 for a total eight months of access! Buy from Microsoft

If you’d just like to make use of the discounts, do remember to turn off recurring payments so that you do not get charged once your discount period ends.