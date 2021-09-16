Here are more games coming to Xbox Game Pass in September 2021

Microsoft is adding several new games to Xbox Game Pass for the second half of September, with 13 games coming to the service. If the first half of the month was light on new games, then the second half gives subscribers plenty of entertainment.

Several of the new games — 8 out of the 13 — that are being added in the second half of this month are Day One releases, meaning that they’re launching on Xbox Game Pass on the same day they’re launching everywhere else. These include (but aren’t limited to) Aragami 2, Sable, and Lemnis Gate. It’s good to see that Xbox Game Pass subscribers are being given access to so many new games.

As always with Xbox Game Pass, when games are added, other games have to be removed. These are the games that are leaving Xbox Game Pass on September 30:

Drake Hollow (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Ikenfell (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Night in the Woods (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Kathy Rain (PC)

Warhammer Vermintide II (Cloud and Console)

Also worth noting is that two of Xbox’s free Games with Gold for the month will be available starting on September 16: Mulaka and Samurai Shodown II.