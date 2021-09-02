Here are the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in September 2021

Microsoft has revealed which games will be added to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service in the first half of September. It’s a comparatively light couple of weeks for Game Pass.

The biggest additions are The Artful Escape, which will feature some pretty recognizable voice talent, and Surgeon Simulator 2, the sequel to the wildly popular sim. There’s also good news for Halo Infinite fans: The game can be pre-loaded on console and PC starting today. Here are the games that are coming to Game Pass starting on September 2:

Craftopia (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] – September 2

Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC) – September 2

Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 2

Surgeon Simulator 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] – September 2

Crown Trick (Console and PC) [email protected] – September 7

Breathedge (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] – September 9

Nuclear Throne (Console and PC) [email protected] – September 9

The Artful Escape (Console and PC) [email protected] – September 9

There are usually more games added to the service in the second half of the month, and as the second half of this month is heavy with new game releases, there are several games coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One. At the moment, we know these include Aragami 2, Sable, and Lemnis Gate.

As always, we’re losing some games from the service in exchange for the number of games that are being added. Here are the games that are being removed from Xbox Game Pass in the first half of September:

Red Dead Online (Cloud and Console) — September 13

Company of Heroes 2 (PC) — September 15

Disgaea 4 (PC) — September 15

Forza Motorsport 7 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — September 15

Hotshot Racing (Cloud and Console) — September 15

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (Cloud, Console, and PC) –September 15

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (Cloud and Console) — September 15

For those who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft has also announced the four games that will be free for Xbox Live Gold, which is bundled with Ultimate.