Xbox has declared that Game Pass is "not for everybody" and serves a particular purpose in the gaming company's ecosystem. The CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, spoke to Variety during an interview released on Tuesday (April 15) and broke down how Game Pass exists in the lives of the modern gamer.

Spencer detailed that the subscription service could be a "healthy option for certain people," but quickly clarified that Microsoft isn't trying to rake in every possible gamer to join the monthly service. The exec doubled down on the idea of viewing Game Pass as more like a tool that is available to players to help them get into more kinds of titles and experiences—if it makes sense for them.

Game Pass is an option for players, not a mandatory requirement on Xbox