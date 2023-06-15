A few months ago, Microsoft announced that it is bringing Xbox and Activision games to Nvidia GeForce Now. While games from the latter of the two are seemingly on hold as Microsoft works to close its $70 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the company has stayed true to its word on the one thing that it can do right now: bringing Xbox games to Nvidia's streaming service. Starting today, Xbox Game Pass games are coming to Nvidia GeForce Now, with Age of Empires IV leading the charge.

Over the next few months or so, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers will be able to access and stream select PC titles available on the Microsoft Store, directly through Nvidia GeForce Now. They won't need to purchase these games again and will not be required to download them either, it's all being managed from and powered by the cloud.

PC games from Xbox, Bethesda, and other first-party Microsoft studios will continue releasing across multiple platforms, with GeForce Now serving as an additional way to access games on the cloud, without requiring powerful personal hardware. Notably, titles on GeForce Now can be streamed on numerous devices and form factors, including Windows PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, phones, smart TVs, and other gaming handhelds.

Two Game Pass titles available to stream on Nvidia GeForce Now starting this week are Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition and Dordogne. Microsoft has teased that since Game Pass has hundreds of PC titles in store, gamers should keep an eye out on Nvidia's weekly GFN Thursday celebrations for further announcements on this front in the coming months. Provided that Microsoft is successful in completing its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, you can expect games from Activision to be added to Nvidia's streaming platform too, as confirmed by Microsoft.