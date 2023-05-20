If you didn't already know, the Asus ROG Ally comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included. This is Microsoft's gaming service that gets you access to cloud streaming and to select PC and console games like Forza Horizon 5 on your Steam Deck alternative devices or PCs. If you're wondering how to get started with the service, we've got your back. Since the ROG Ally is powered by Windows 11, you can easily access Xbox Game Pass right from the Xbox app, without any extra work.

How to use Xbox Game Pass on Asus ROG Ally

To begin using Xbox Game Pass on the Asus ROG Ally, you'll first need to sign in to the Microsoft Store and Xbox app on Windows 11 with a Microsoft account. A Microsoft account is required to set up Windows 11, so you should be set already. You'll also have to make sure you're subscribed to the service. If you already are, congratulations!

If not, get started by redeeming the free three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from the Microsoft Store to your account on your device.

Open the Microsoft Store app. Click Library. Select Included with device. Select the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, Hit Claim.

Follow the steps on your screen to redeem and confirm the payment for future billing. Once that's done, follow the steps below.

Go back to the Microsoft Store and search for Xbox. Click or tap on the top result for the Xbox app. Click the Update button if needed. If not, skip to the next step. When complete, open the Start Menu and search for the Xbox App. Launch the app, and make sure you've logged into your Microsoft Account that you've subscribed to Xbox Game Pass with. Click the Game Pass tab and browse the games.

Once you've signed in to the Xbox App, there are some additional things to keep in mind for downloading games or trying Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Click on the All PC Games option to see PC games that you can download on your Asus ROG Ally. You can click on a title and then the green Install button to install it to your system. You'll see these games in the Show Queue area of the app as they're downloaded. When complete, the games will be added to your Start Menu, or you can launch it from the My Library section of the Xbox App. If you want to stream games without downloading them, just click on Cloud Gaming on the side of the app instead, and pick the game you'd like to play.

In the event the Xbox App isn't working for you, you still can download Xbox Game Pass PC titles manually from the Microsoft Store on Windows. Just click the Gaming section in the sidebar and search for the games you'd like to play, and click the Install button. Any game that is free to play with Xbox Game Pass will have the green Included with Game Pass tag on it. For cloud gaming, if the Xbox app refuses to work, you can always play via the web. Just open your browser of choice, visit the Xbox Cloud Gaming website, log in with your account, and select the game you'd like.

That's all there is to playing Xbox Game Pass on your Asus ROG Ally. Now that you have some games ready, why not consider protecting your Asus ROG Ally with a great case? After all, it's a pretty big investment, so you'll want to protect it.