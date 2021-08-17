Here are even more games coming to Xbox Game Pass later in August

Xbox is making its mid-month Game Pass additions, and we’re getting a decent number of new releases for the latter half of August. Several of the games that are coming to the service are new titles that are releasing for the first time this month.

Some of the highlights of the month include Psychonauts 2, the long-in-development sequel to the cult classic Psychonauts, which is finally coming out after delays later this month. The remake of Myst is also coming to the platform in addition to most others near the end of the month, and it’s a complete reimagining of the classic adventure title rebuilt from the ground up. Another good addition is 12 Minutes, the time loop thriller indie game launching in a few days.

The games coming to Xbox Game Pass for the second half of August:

Humankind (PC) — August 17

Need for Speed Heat (Cloud) — August 17

Star Wars Battlefront II (Cloud) — August 17

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Cloud) — August 17

Recompile (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) — August 19

Train Sim World 2 (Cloud, Console, PC) — August 19

Twelve Minutes (Cloud, Console, PC) — August 19

Psychonauts 2 (Cloud, Console, PC) — August 25

Myst (Cloud, Console, PC) — August 26

In addition to the batch of games launched earlier this month, players can also play Boyfriend Dungeon and Library of Ruina, both of which are currently available to Game Pass subscribers. This is also your reminder to play Hades on Game Pass if you haven’t already — since it’s now available on console, no one has any excuses anymore.

As always, there are a few games leaving the platform to balance out the number of games that are being added to Game Pass. Here are the games that are leaving the platform as of August 31:

Blair Witch (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Double Kick Heroes (Cloud, Console, and PC)

NBA 2K21 (Cloud and Console)

Stranger Things 3: The Game (Cloud, Console, and PC)

For those who haven’t already, Xbox’s Free Games with Gold for August (which are also available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers) are still available to claim.