Grab three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $30

Fancy yourself a gamer? Well, if you have an Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X, then you’ll no doubt have considered grabbing an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription in the past. For Amazon Prime Day 2021, you can grab a three months subscription for the price of two, saving you $15 in the process. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has all of Xbox Live’s features, along with more than 100 free games to play throughout the duration of your subscription. What’s more, new games are added each and every month. There were a lot of games shown off at this year’s E3 too, some of which are being developed for Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can net you free games and lets you play online, and it's only $30 for three months worth! Buy from Amazon

The full array of benefits, as Microsoft lists them, is pretty great even for $15 a month. This effectively grants you an extra month of all of the below perks for free.

Access to over 100 high-quality games for console, PC, and Android mobile devices

New games added all the time

Xbox Game Studio titles available the same day as release

Member discounts and deals

Exclusive free Perks, including in-game content and partner offers

Play games on your Android mobile phone and tablet from the cloud (Beta)

A library of top Electronic Arts titles, exclusive rewards, and member-only content on console

With a Netflix-style catalog of games, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is already difficult to pass up on, and at three months for $30, it’s a steal. You’ll get the four Xbox Games with Gold that are being added this month too, as it includes Xbox Live perks too. Be sure to check it out!