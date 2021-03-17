Star Wars: Squadrons, Yakuza 6, and more coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has shared a list of game titles that will be heading to the Xbox Game Pass in the near future. The subscription service is expected to get games like Star Wars: Squadrons, Outriders, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Empire of Sin, and more in the coming days. Microsoft had shared similar information to announce its wave of new games at the beginning of March. This was followed by the acquisition of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of game publisher Bethesda, where Microsoft announced the addition of popular games from the publisher including Doom, Dishonored, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Wolfenstein, and more.

As per the latest blog post, Megan Spurr, Community Lead, Xbox Game Pass says that gamers should be able to play Undertale with Empire of Sin, Nier: Automata, Star Wars: Squadrons, and Torchlight III coming tomorrow, March 18.

Here is the entire list of upcoming games that will be arriving soon on the Xbox Game Pass:

Undertale (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] – Available today

Empire of Sin (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] – March 18

Nier: Automata (PC) – March 18

Star Wars: Squadrons (Console) EA Play – March 18

Torchlight III (PC) – March 18

Genesis Noir (Console and PC) [email protected] – March 25

Octopath Traveler (Console and PC) – March 25

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (PC) [email protected] – March 25

Supraland (PC) [email protected] – March 25

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 25

Narita Boy (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] – March 30

Outriders (Cloud and Console) – April 1

Microsoft has also shared information on DLC and game updates, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks, and Xbox Game Pass Quests:

Minecraft x Uniqlo Skin Pack, Vol.2

The skin pack features all-new t-shirts designs and Steteco shorts, plus new mobs.

Sea of Thieves Third Anniversary Event – March 18 to March 21

March 20 marks the third anniversary of Sea of Thieves and to celebrate, Xbox Game Pass members who play between March 18 and March 21 will receive the Jump For Joy emote for free.

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos DLC – March 17

Xbox Game Pass members save 10% on this DLC. It’s the final narrative expansion to the award-winning RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division.

Apex Legends get a monthly Perk drop in the form of Weapon Charms which will be available with a different theme. Mass Effect N7 Weapon Charm for the month of March will also be available for players to claim.

The following new perks can be obtained from the Perks gallery:

Rainbow Six Siege: Doc Byte Set – Claim by April 5

World of Tanks: Legend of War Pack – Claim by March 31

Players can get weekly Ultimate Quests for 4X points:

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 – 200 points: Vanquish 3 zombies or 3 plants (Starting March 16)

Dragon Age: Inquisition [EA Play] – 200 points: Slay 15 enemies in single-player mode (Starting March 23)

Lastly, the following games will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass on March 31: