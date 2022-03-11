Here are all the Xbox Game Studios titles that you can now play on your Steam Deck

Microsoft has released a list of all the Xbox Game Studios titles that you can play on your new Steam Deck. The list includes some pretty impressive titles, like Senua’s Sacrifice, Forza Horizon 5, Fallout 4, and Sea of Thieves. If you just got your hands on a new Steam Deck, here are all the Xbox Game Studios titles that you can play on it right away!

Xbox Game Studios games available on the Valve Steam Deck

Microsoft has released a list of fourteen Xbox Game Studios titles currently supported on the Valve Steam Deck. These include eight “Verified” games and six “Playable” games. In addition, Microsoft has also confirmed that Gears 5, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Halo Infinite, and Microsoft Flight Simulator X are not supported at the moment due to their anti-cheat systems. Check out the list below for all the supported titles:

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Verified: Deathloop Psychonauts 2 Hellblad: Senua’s Sacrifice The Evil Within Fallout Shelter Prey Battletoads Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Playable: Sea of Thieves Fallout 4 Forza Horizon 5 Forza Horizon 4 Quantum Break State of Decay: YOSE



It’s worth noting that Microsoft’s list only includes Xbox Game Studios titles currently available on Steam. However, now that Valve has released Windows drivers for the Steam Deck, you can install Windows on the portable gaming machine and enjoy Xbox Game Pass games as well. There are a few caveats to this approach, though. Make sure you check out our previous coverage to learn all the downsides of installing Windows on the Steam Deck before proceeding.

At the moment, Microsoft has not revealed whether it plans to support the Steam Deck for the unsupported titles mentioned above. It also isn’t clear whether the games listed as “Playable” right now would advance to the “Verified” status in the future or not.

Which of these games are you going to play on your Steam Deck? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Steam