Elden Ring

Elden Ring

Elden Ring is a top contender for Game of the Year in 2022 because of its challenging, rewarding gameplay and terrific open-world design. Add in the beautiful visual style and soundtrack, and you've got yourself an absolute must-have for any gamer.

FromSoftware continues its reign by making challenging games that are very rewarding, engaging, and downright gorgeous. Although it takes plenty of cues from its predecessors — like the Dark Souls series — its open-world design is expertly crafted and really spices up the formula that has made this genre so successful. Anyone who's played it will tell you that Elden Ring can win Game of the Year at this year's Game Awards.

Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers turns the classic sonic formula on its head by making it a 3D platforming adventure in a new open-world setting. With big boss battles and appearances from all your favorite Sonic characters, fans of the franchise will likely love this unique experience.

While Sonic fans have had a bit of a rough go in terms of game quality in the past, things are finally started to look up. Sonic Frontiers breathes new life into the franchise by placing Sonic in a 3D open-world adventure, but it retains its platforming roots.

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 reached new heights for the franchise, delivering stunning visuals, fantastic sound design, a lengthy campaign, and a ton of customizable cars.

When it comes to racing games, Forza Horizon 5 is a force to be reckoned with, thanks to its gorgeous visuals and a massive roster of cars that you can customize so freely. The campaign alone has a ton of content, but on top of that, you can play the multiple online modes with friends, and it'll keep you busy for a hefty amount of time.

Farcry 6

Farcry 6

Sticking to the same formula of the previous FarCry installments makes the sixth game in the series a little less special; however, its stunning visuals and great voice acting will make fans of the series very happy.

While the latest FarCry installment might not rock the boat too much in terms of gameplay, if you've loved the older FarCry games, there's no reason not to jump into this one. A gorgeous open-world with lots of missions, side quests, and loot to find, FarCry 6 also has the pleasure of having a standout acting performance by Giancarlo Esposito as the game's primary villain.

Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights isn't a masterpiece, but its extensive RPG elements, engaging story, and lovable characters make it a game worth playing.

Batman is dead, and his four young disciplines are left to protect Gotham city on their own. You can control Robin, Red Hood, Batgirl, or Nightwing in this surprisingly long campaign to continue Bruce Wayne's work. The game's battle system can become a little repetitive, but the entire game is really a love letter to Batman and Batman fans alike. If you love the caped crusader, we think this game is a worthy pickup when you're getting it for a discounted price.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy is a wild romp through the stars, and it runs amazingly well on Xbox. It's fun, and colorful, and the soundtrack absolutely slaps whiles dripping with nostalgia.

While the gaming industry seems full of live service games and giant multiplayer experiences, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is a solely story-driven single-player experience. It nails the characters and the story and has a unique sense of style that brings everything you could want to form this lovable band of misfits. For only $15, it's an absolute steal for any gamer, not just marvel fans.