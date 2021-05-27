Microsoft announces four new titles coming to Xbox Games With Gold in June

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S will be getting four free games next month under the Xbox Games with Gold program. In the announcement made by Microsoft, the company said that gamers will have access to The King’s Bird, Shadows: Awakening, NeoGeo Battle Coliseum, and Injustice: Gods Among Us.

These aren’t the most popular titles, although Injustice has been one of my favorite superhero games thanks to its impressive comic book-based storyline. The game will be available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers starting June 16 and will stick around until June 30.

As for the other three games, The King’s Bird is an award-winning platform adventure game with physics-based movement. It will be available for the entire month of June. Shadows: Awakening allows you to take control of a demon summoned from the Shadow Realm to consume the souls of long-dead heroes. It will be available starting June 16 till July 15. Lastly, we have NeoGeo Battle Coliseum, a 2-on-2 tag team-style fighting game that was first launched on the PS2 and a popular title during the arcade era. It will be available from June 1 to June 15.

Currently, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have access to download three Games with Gold titles for the month of May including Dungeons 3 (till June 15), and Armello and Tropico 4 (till May 31). Xbox Live Gold is priced at $9.99 for one month, $24.99 for three months, $39.99 for six months, and $59.99 for the entire year. Xbox Game Pass, on the other hand, is available for $1 for the first month, with the following month starting at $9.99 before bumping up to $59.99 for six months. For those who have a console and a gaming PC, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers games on both platforms for $14.99 a month.