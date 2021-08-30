Here are the free games from Xbox Games with Gold in September 2021

Xbox has announced the games that’ll be coming to its Xbox Games with Gold service in September. As usual, we’ll be getting four free games to redeem, two in the first half of the month, two in the second half. One of the games will remain available until the middle of October.

The first games that will be available are Warhammer: Chaosbane and Zone of the Enders HD Collection, both of which will be available to redeem starting on September 1. Chaosbane is a hack-and-slash game that is set in the Warhammer universe, and it’ll be available from September 1 through 30. Zone of the Enders HD Collection contains the first two games in the mecha combat series Zone of the Enders and is available from September 1 through 15.

The next games will be available on September 16, and they are Mulaka and Samurai Shodown II. Mulaka is an action-adventure title set in the Sierra Madre mountains that is, according to Microsoft, “based on the rich indigenous culture of the Tarahumara,” which will be available from September 16 through October 15. Samurai Shodown II is an entry in the classic fighting game series, and it’ll be available from September 16 through 30.

One of the August Games with Gold, Yooka-Laylee, will be available to claim until September 15. It’s a kid-friendly 3D platformer that’s a spiritual successor to Banjo-Kazooie.

As always with Xbox Games with Gold, the games will be free for anyone to access if they have an Xbox Live Gold membership. As long as you have your subscription, you’ll be able to download and play the game any time after you redeem it, though you will lose access if your subscription lapses. Also, Xbox Games with Gold is included with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, meaning you can play your Games with Gold alongside the truly dizzying amount of free games that are included with Xbox Game Pass.