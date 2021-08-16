Xbox Insiders can now test a 4K dashboard for the Xbox Series X

Microsoft launched its latest generation of Xbox consoles – the Xbox Series X and S – last year, and one of the headlining features is 4K support. Specifically, the Xbox Series X even touts support for 4K at 120 frames per second. However, ever since they were released, the new consoles have rendered the dashboard at 1080p, regardless of what display they’re connected to. Now, that’s starting to change, as Xbox Insiders can now test a 4K dashboard on the Xbox Series X.

The change is available with the latest build of the Xbox operating system, which was released to Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring today. This is build number 2109.210813-2200, and it should roll out to everyone soon if you don’t have it already. After installing the update, Xbox Insiders with a Series X console connected to a 4K display will be able to see the dashboard rendered at full native resolution.

All this does is increase the sharpness of UI elements and make text more readable, but it should make the interface much more pleasant to look at. Microsoft isn’t highlighting any actual UO changes that make use of the increased resolution, though it could still happen in the future. It’s also worth pointing out that other 4K-capable Xbox consoles, like the Xbox Series S and Xbox One X, aren’t getting this feature. Microsoft didn’t say whether these consoles will also get this feature later on, though there shouldn’t be any reason why it wouldn’t be possible. We’ll have to hear more from the company on this.

Xbox Insider Alpha Skip-Ahead ring tests new features earlier than anyone else, and the build number released today indicates that this is preparing an update that should be available to everyone in September. Xbox Insiders in other rings will likely get the 4K dashboard before that, and we may (or may not) see it coming to other Xbox consoles in the lead-up to the official rollout.

If you’re hoping to join the Xbox Insider program to test this feature right now, you’re out of luck. Unlike the Windows variant, the Xbox Insider program has certain requirements for joining the cutting-edge rings, and the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring is only available via invite.