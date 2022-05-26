New report details continued work on ‘Keystone,’ an Xbox streaming device for cloud gaming

Talk of an Xbox streaming stick has swirled for a number of years now, but a new report from the folks at Windows Central provides some of the latest, and best information yet. The device, codenamed “Keystone,” definitely exists, but Microsoft is in no hurry to push it out. At least, not until it’s ready, which doesn’t sound like any time soon.

A key quote given to Windows Central highlights how Microsoft has decided to call it quits on whatever the current working iteration was and go for something new.

“We have made the decision to pivot away from the current iteration of the Keystone device. We will take our learnings and refocus our efforts on a new approach that will allow us to deliver Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players around the world in the future.”

There’s still no word on what any of these iterations look like or the software they run. Or indeed what other services besides gaming it would carry. The obvious thought is something small and affordable, akin to a Google Chromecast or Amazon Fire TV Stick. Both now combine smart TV functionality with an affordable price and access to cloud gaming.

Microsoft is already late to this party, but the brand value behind Xbox and Game Pass would make it an easy sell. Just this week at Build we heard that over 10 million players already use Xbox Cloud Gaming. Then there’s Xbox Game Pass, which is one of the best value packages in gaming, and a device like Keystone could open the door to a whole new audience. The cloud is already helping bridge the gap between console generations, like allowing Xbox One owners to play Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Done right, this type of hardware could be a massive win for Xbox. Google Stadia has been doing this since launch, delivering up to 4K60 games with HDR first through the Chromecast Ultra. But Google’s Cast protocol is widely supported, and gaming is really just a bonus. It’ll be interesting to finally see how Microsoft positions its Xbox streaming hardware when it finally arrives.

Source: Windows Central