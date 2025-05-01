In the last few weeks, it's fair to say that we've seen more price hikes on existing devices (and upcoming ones scheduled to launch) than on entirely new products. Gaming handhelds aren't exempt from this.

While the Switch 2 fortunately ended up maintaining its obnoxious $449.99 price tag, even after Nintendo paused its pre-orders to "assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions", Sony raised the price of the PlayStation 5 in certain markets, including Europe, Africa, and New Zealand. Sony also blamed the "challenging" global economy and mentioned that it wasn't an easy decision to make.

Now, Microsoft too has decided to join the price hike party, announcing new pricing for Xbox consoles, controllers, and games, effective immediately. The worst part? It's unfortunately a bigger jump than anyone anticipated.

Microsoft Increases Xbox console, controller, and game prices effective immediately

According to a support article published by Microsoft, the company has adjusted the "recommended retailer pricing" of Xbox consoles and controllers worldwide. It also mentions that the pricing of some new, first-party titles will likely be adjusted to $79.99 this holiday season, a $10 increase from the previous $70 price tag. Fortunately, no price hikes have been announced for Xbox Game Pass.

A collection of Playstation 5, Xbox Series X, a Nintendo Switch dock, and PlayStation 3 bundled together.

While Microsoft acknowledges in its post that these changes are challenging, it cites "market conditions and the rising cost of development" as the reason behind these adjustments, which, realistically, aren't all that surprising.

Unlike a few companies, Microsoft isn't raising prices selectively by market. Instead, the changes are taking effect worldwide. The only products exempt from the worldwide price hike are the Xbox Stereo Headset and Xbox Wireless Headset, which are only seeing price changes in the U.S. and Canada. These headsets are now priced at $64.99 and $119.99, respectively.

For your reference, here are the new prices in the US:

Xbox consoles

Xbox Series S - 512GB: $379.99

Xbox Series S - 1TB: $429.99

Xbox Series X: $549.99

Xbox Series X Digital: $599.99

Xbox Series X - 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition: $729.99

Xbox Accessories

Xbox Wireless Controller (Core): $64.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Color): $69.99

Xbox Wireless Controller - Special Edition: $79.99

Xbox Wireless Controller - Limited Edition: $89.99

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core): $149.99

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: $199.99

In the U.S. and Canada only

Xbox Stereo Headset: $64.99

Xbox Wireless Headset: $119.99

The lowest-priced Xbox console, the Series S, saw its price jump from $300 to $379.99, resulting in a 26.7% price hike. That’s quite a steep increase for an entry-level console! All in all, the price hikes are here, and are effective immediately.