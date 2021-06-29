Here are July’s free games on Xbox Live Gold

Microsoft’s game consoles have an optional subscription, Xbox Live Gold, which are required for playing most games online. No one likes paying extra for basic functionality, so Microsoft also sweetens the deal with a new selection of “free” games each month, which can be claimed by Xbox Live Gold subscribers and kept forever (even if you stop paying for Xbox Live Gold at some point). Microsoft has now revealed the three games coming to Xbox Live Gold next month.

“On the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S,” Microsoft said in a blog post, explore a mysterious, strange world in Planet Alpha, and create your own levels and destroy everyone else’s in Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break. And for our classic lineup via Backward Compatibility, play as everyone’s favorite raunchy squirrel in Conker: Live & Reloaded, and relive the golden age of arcade gaming in Midway Arcade Origins.”

Planet Alpha has a 72/100 on Metacritic and Rock of Ages 3 sits at a 74/100, so both of those should be at least a few hours of fun for anyone interested in tower defense and adventure games. Midway Arcade Origins is a compilation of over 30 classic arcade games, and Conker: Live and Reloaded is… well… some people like it.

Microsoft offered four free games for Xbox Live Gold in June — The King’s Bird, Shadows: Awakening, NeoGeo Battle Coliseum, and Injustice: Gods Among Us. If you haven’t claimed those yet, be sure to do so before the end of tomorrow (June 30th).