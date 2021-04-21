Xbox Live Gold no longer required for free-to-play games
Some of the most popular free-to-play games for Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One will no longer require an Xbox Live Gold membership to play. The feature has been in testing since March, and is now being made available for everyone.
The change removes a barrier for many people who didn’t want to pay for an Xbox Live Gold membership, or perhaps couldn’t afford it. Going forward, gamers can play popular titles like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone without a subscription — something Xbox has always required.
Microsoft said gamers will have access to more than 50 free-to-play games, which are listed below:
- 3on3 FreeStyle
- Aegis Wing
- APB Reloaded
- Apex Legends
- Armored Warfare
- Battle Ages
- Battle Islands
- Battle Islands: Commanders
- Bless Unleashed
- Brawlhalla
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Crackdown
- Crackdown 2
- Crimson Alliance
- Crossout
- CRSED: F.O.A.D.
- Darwin Project
- Dauntless
- DC Universe Online
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters
- Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters
- Defiance 2050
- Destiny 2
- Doritos Crash Course
- Dungeon Defenders II
- Enlisted
- Eternal Card Game
- Family Game Night
- Fishing Planet
- Fortnite
- Galaxy Control: Arena
- Gems of War
- Happy Wars
- Harm’s Way
- Hawken
- Hyper Scape
- Killer Instinct
- Korgan
- Minion Masters
- Neverwinter
- Outriders (Demo)
- Paladins
- Path of Exile
- Phantasy Star Online 2
- Phantom Dust
- Pinball FX2
- Prominence Poker
- Realm Royale
- Rec Room
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- ROBLOX
- Rocket League
- Rogue Company
- Skyforge
- SMITE
- Spacelords
- Spellbreak
- Star Trek Online
- Techwars Global Conflict
- TERA
- The Four Kings Casino and Slots
- Too Human
- Trove
- Vigor
- War Thunder
- Warface
- Warframe
- World of Tanks
- World of Warships: Legends
- Yaris
The removal of the Xbox Live Gold requirement came after controversy over Microsoft’s planned price hike to its Xbox Live Gold subscription, which would have increased the price to $60 for six months. Needless to say, it was met with resistance, prompting Microsoft to reverse course and also offer to remove the requirement of Xbox Live Gold for free-to-play games.
In addition to online multiplayer, Microsoft said it’s unlocking Xbox party chat and Looking for Group for all free-to-play games. Going forward, when you see a game page in the Microsoft Store on console or Xbox.com, there will be a note about whether a game is free or requires Xbox Live Gold.