Xbox Live Gold no longer required for free-to-play games

Some of the most popular free-to-play games for Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One will no longer require an Xbox Live Gold membership to play. The feature has been in testing since March, and is now being made available for everyone.

The change removes a barrier for many people who didn’t want to pay for an Xbox Live Gold membership, or perhaps couldn’t afford it. Going forward, gamers can play popular titles like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone without a subscription — something Xbox has always required.

Microsoft said gamers will have access to more than 50 free-to-play games, which are listed below:

3on3 FreeStyle

Aegis Wing

APB Reloaded

Apex Legends

Armored Warfare

Battle Ages

Battle Islands

Battle Islands: Commanders

Bless Unleashed

Brawlhalla

Call of Duty: Warzone

Crackdown

Crackdown 2

Crimson Alliance

Crossout

CRSED: F.O.A.D.

Darwin Project

Dauntless

DC Universe Online

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters

Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters

Defiance 2050

Destiny 2

Doritos Crash Course

Dungeon Defenders II

Enlisted

Eternal Card Game

Family Game Night

Fishing Planet

Fortnite

Galaxy Control: Arena

Gems of War

Happy Wars

Harm’s Way

Hawken

Hyper Scape

Killer Instinct

Korgan

Minion Masters

Neverwinter

Outriders (Demo)

Paladins

Path of Exile

Phantasy Star Online 2

Phantom Dust

Pinball FX2

Prominence Poker

Realm Royale

Rec Room

Resident Evil Revelations 2

ROBLOX

Rocket League

Rogue Company

Skyforge

SMITE

Spacelords

Spellbreak

Star Trek Online

Techwars Global Conflict

TERA

The Four Kings Casino and Slots

Too Human

Trove

Vigor

War Thunder

Warface

Warframe

World of Tanks

World of Warships: Legends

Yaris

The removal of the Xbox Live Gold requirement came after controversy over Microsoft’s planned price hike to its Xbox Live Gold subscription, which would have increased the price to $60 for six months. Needless to say, it was met with resistance, prompting Microsoft to reverse course and also offer to remove the requirement of Xbox Live Gold for free-to-play games.

In addition to online multiplayer, Microsoft said it’s unlocking Xbox party chat and Looking for Group for all free-to-play games. Going forward, when you see a game page in the Microsoft Store on console or Xbox.com, there will be a note about whether a game is free or requires Xbox Live Gold.