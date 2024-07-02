Key Takeaways Xbox Live experiencing server issues, causing sign-in errors.

Problem affects both Xbox and PC users, with no error code for some.

Microsoft working on resolving the issue; try alternative games in the meantime.

If you've tried to sign into Xbox's online service recently, you may have come across a weird error message telling you that you can't sign in. Even worse, if you're on PC, there's a chance you won't see any error message whatsoever. If you've been affected, don't fret and try not to do any troubleshooting just yet, as it seems to be a problem with Microsoft's servers.

Xbox Live goes down in strange circumstances

As reported by Neowin, people trying to sign in to the Xbox network are getting hit with a 0x87DD0033 error message. The issue began making the rounds at 2 pm EST and affected everyone regardless of whether they were signed in or not. People who were already signed into Xbox Live were booted off, while those who weren't could not sign in PC users trying to sign in are reporting that they don't even get an error code, with the outage also affecting the Xbox Accessories and Xbox Insider apps on Windows.

Sure enough, if you visit the Xbox Live service status page, Microsoft has marked an issue currently ongoing with the account and profile services. The listed affected services are widespread, hitting gamers whether they're on Xbox or PC. As such, there's nothing you can do right now if you've been hit with this bug; it's best to put aside any troubleshooting until the Xbox Live service page shows a green light and you still can't sign in.

While we all sit in a circle and wait for Microsoft's Xbox servers to stop being on fire, there are still plenty of games you can try. Now's a good time to crack open that Steam backlog if you're on a PC. Or, if your computer isn't a gaming powerhouse and you get your gaming done on Xbox, your computer should still be powerful enough to play one of these classic PC games you can (and should) play today.