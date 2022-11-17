After testing Discord voice chats with Xbox Insiders earlier this year, Microsoft released the feature for all users in September. However, Xbox users had to go through a convoluted setup process to use the feature at launch. With the Xbox November update, Microsoft is streamlining the process, making it easy for users to join Discord voice channels without requiring the Discord and Xbox mobile apps.

Microsoft has started rolling out the Xbox November update to the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and it brings several changes. As mentioned earlier, the update improves the process of joining a Discord voice channel by bypassing the mobile app requirements. Users can now do so right on the console by navigating to the Parties & chats option in the guide, selecting Discord, and simply picking a voice channel. In addition, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users also get Noise suppression support in Discord Voice with the November update, which will help block background noises.

Join Discord voice channels directly on your console

The November Xbox update also brings support for wishlist gifting and sale notifications in the Microsoft Store, a new Captures app that offers improved viewing, management, and editing of game captures, and enhanced power options that provide more details about your console's power usage and give you access to additional power options. Furthermore, users can now start live streams using the Twitch, Lightstream, and Streamlabs Studio apps directly on their console.

Captures app

Other noteworthy features in the release include controller rumble support for Xbox Cloud Gaming on PC and Mac, an 'Ask to join' game option in user profiles, new Recommendations guides, and a redesigned Xbox Support UI (previously Xbox Assist).

To get these features, you'll first have to install the latest update on your console. You can do so by heading to the System section in the Xbox settings and selecting the Updates option. On the following page, select Update console to install the update.

Source: Xbox Wire