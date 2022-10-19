The Xbox October update features CEC, enhanced power controls, and more

It’s a new month, and that means a new update has arrived for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. The update brings new enhancements that will no doubt improve the user experience. The update comes packed with the ability to control TV volume from the Xbox console, mute all sounds on start-up, offers a more streamlined home Xbox setup process, and more.

With the latest update, the Xbox Series X and Series S will be able to take advantage of Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) and send commands to connected devices like TVs. That means, going forward, those with compatible setups will be able to control their TV using their Xbox console. While there isn’t a whole lot that can be done currently, at least volume controls will be available, making it more seamless to turn up, turn down, or mute the TV. While you no longer have to reach for a remote, you will have to open up the settings menu and navigate to the audio section.

In addition to CEC, a new fan-requested feature has made it into the update, giving users the ability to mute all sounds on start-up. Also, it will now be easier to set up or change the home Xbox setting, thanks to a new streamlined menu system for this option. Furthermore, there will be new power options for Xbox consoles, allowing users to choose their preferred power mode. The power settings have also been renamed to Sleep and Shutdown (energy saving). Xbox passkeys have also been renamed to Xbox PINs, still retaining the exact same functionality of adding an additional layer of protection on consoles.

The Xbox controller will also receive a new firmware update, featuring multiple bug fixes and one specifically for accessories that plug into the Xbox Adaptive Controller. The Xbox app on Android and iOS will also receive an added feature, now being able to trim video clips to a user’s desired length. Those using Xbox Game Bar on PC will gain the ability to export clips directly to Medal.tv. Microsoft has been on a roll recently, announcing the ability to now customize the Elite Series 2 controller using Xbox Design Lab.

Source: Xbox Wire