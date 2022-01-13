Microsoft discontinues all Xbox One consoles, Sony PS4 remains in production

The latest generation of home consoles technically arrived in 2020, with the introduction of the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Series X/S, but those consoles are still difficult to actually purchase — thanks, silicon shortage. That isn’t stopping Microsoft from shifting all its resources over to the new consoles, as the company has now revealed it ended production of all last-gen Xbox One consoles.

Microsoft told The Verge in a statement, “To focus on production of Xbox Series X / S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020.” The Xbox One lineup included the Xbox Series X, a higher-end model built for 4K gaming, and the cheaper Xbox Series S. The original Xbox One hardware configuration with a Kinect sensor, as well as a minor revision that removed the Kinect, were both discontinued in 2017.

Even though Microsoft is saying goodbye to its eighth-generation home console, Sony isn’t quite ready to do the same. Bloomberg reported earlier this week that Sony planned to end production of the PlayStation 4 in 2021, but with the console’s components in short supply, Sony will build around a million more PS4 consoles this year. However, the PS4 still isn’t immune from stock problems — it’s not available directly from Sony at Amazon, Best Buy, or Target right now. Sony is selling the 1TB PS4 directly on its online store for the launch price of $299.99, so that’s something at least.

Even though the Xbox Series X and S can run all software built for the Xbox One family, so players don’t have to worry about their favorite games being left in the past, the discontinuation is still an important event in the history of every video game console. The Xbox One officially lasted around eight years, which doesn’t quite beat the PlayStation 2’s 12-year run, but is still impressive.