Xbox PC Game Pass to get Death Stranding next week

Xbox PC Game Pass subscribers rejoice! Hideo Kojima’s popular open-world action-adventure game Death Stranding will arrive on PC Game Pass on August 23.

According to a recent Xbox Wire post, Windows 10 and Windows 11 PC gamers can expect features like an ultrawide mode, photo mode, high frame rate support, and cross-over content from other franchises in the release. In addition, the PC Game Pass edition of Death Stranding will include the following items, which will unlock as you progress through the story:

Chiral Gold/Omnireflector “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses (Color variant)

Gold and Silver Power Skeleton

Gold and Silver All-Terrain Skeleton

Gold and Silver Armor Plate

Sadly, while Death Stranding is making its way to the Xbox PC Game Pass library, there’s still no word on an Xbox release. As The Verge states, Sony still controls where Death Stranding lands on console, so it’s highly unlikely we’ll see an Xbox version.

While Death Stranding might not get an Xbox release anytime soon, the console supports a massive collection of games across various genres. If you’re not too keen on playing any Sony-exclusive titles and are looking to pick up a new console, you’d be glad to know that Best Buy is currently running a promotion on the Xbox Series S, and you can get a free game with your purchase. Simply follow the link provided below and order one right away!

While you’re at it, you might also want to pick up a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership at an additional $45. The membership will give you access to over a hundred games and EA Play at no extra cost.

Source: Xbox Wire

Via: The Verge