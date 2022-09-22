The Xbox September update brings a library revamp for consoles

Microsoft recently announced the new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. The controller went on sale for $129.99 on the Microsoft Store yesterday and, along with it, the company rolled out a fresh update for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles.

The September update for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One brings a revamp for the Full library view in the My games and apps section. The redesigned UI aims to streamline access to games in your library by giving access to all the games you own and any games you have access to with Xbox subscriptions in the All games tab. This includes games part of Xbox Game Pass, EA Access, and claimed Games with Gold. In addition, the updated UI gives you easy access to catalogs of your subscriptions, editorial content, and all your apps.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

xbox

Along with the Full library revamp, the Xbox September update brings a new option that lets you select different default installation locations for your games and apps on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

You’ll find the new option, called Change installation locations, in the settings for storage devices if you have external drivers or a storage expansion card attached to your console. The new setting will let you select a specific drive as an installation location. In addition, it includes a Let Xbox decide option that will automatically install games and apps on the fastest drive with available space.

In addition to the console changes, the Xbox September update brings a new feature to the Xbox Game Bar on Windows PCs that will help you generate a shareable link for all captures. To use this feature, open the Xbox Game Bar on your PC using the Windows+G keyboard shortcut, then click the new Copy link button at the bottom of any selected game capture.

Source: Xbox Wire