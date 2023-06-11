Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Microsoft held its annual Xbox Games Showcase, and along with announcements for new games, the firm also shared that a new Xbox console would be available later this year. Microsoft showed off the Xbox Series S Carbon Black, which is an upgraded version of the Xbox Series S, that comes in an all-new Carbon Black finish and also has 1TB of internal storage. Although pre-orders will start today, the console won't actually be available until September 1, 2023. Furthermore, the new console gets a $50 price bump from the original, coming in at $350.

The new Carbon Black model will rectify the original console's storage issues, with users getting double the storage for just $50 more. The original Xbox Series S was first released back in 2020 and became an excellent console for budget-minded gamers. The Series S is powered by an AMD Ryzen Zen 2 processor, has 10GB GDDR6 memory, and supports all the latest Xbox games. The only caveat of the Series S is that it doesn't come with a disc drive, which means all games must be downloaded.

The original console's 512GB storage was a bit on the smaller side but has become more of a problem as game sizes have ballooned quite a bit since the console's release. So it's great that Microsoft has given gamers a new option in 2023. Like before, the console will still support external storage, but modern Xbox consoles require proprietary external devices that cost quite a bit.

Of course, if you're not willing to pay $350 for the new model, Microsoft will still have the 512GB model available for $300. Pre-orders for the new console start today, with worldwide availability for the new Xbox Series S set for September 1. While it's expected to land at retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, for now, the console can be pre-ordered through the Microsoft website or Xbox.com. Of course, Xbox accessories for the Xbox Series X are cross-compatible, so don't forget to pick up some extra controllers if you're going to play with friends.