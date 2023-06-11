Microsoft held its annual Xbox Games Showcase, and along with announcements for new games, the firm also shared that a new Xbox console would be available later this year. Microsoft showed off the Xbox Series S Carbon Black, which is an upgraded version of the Xbox Series S, that comes in an all-new Carbon Black finish and also has 1TB of internal storage. Although pre-orders will start today, the console won't actually be available until September 1, 2023. Furthermore, the new console gets a $50 price bump from the original, coming in at $350.

The new Carbon Black model will rectify the original console's storage issues, with users getting double the storage for just $50 more. The original Xbox Series S was first released back in 2020 and became an excellent console for budget-minded gamers. The Series S is powered by an AMD Ryzen Zen 2 processor, has 10GB GDDR6 memory, and supports all the latest Xbox games. The only caveat of the Series S is that it doesn't come with a disc drive, which means all games must be downloaded.

The original console's 512GB storage was a bit on the smaller side but has become more of a problem as game sizes have ballooned quite a bit since the console's release. So it's great that Microsoft has given gamers a new option in 2023. Like before, the console will still support external storage, but modern Xbox consoles require proprietary external devices that cost quite a bit.

Of course, if you're not willing to pay $350 for the new model, Microsoft will still have the 512GB model available for $300. Pre-orders for the new console start today, with worldwide availability for the new Xbox Series S set for September 1. While it's expected to land at retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, for now, the console can be pre-ordered through the Microsoft website or Xbox.com. Of course, Xbox accessories for the Xbox Series X are cross-compatible, so don't forget to pick up some extra controllers if you're going to play with friends.