Xbox Series S Microsoft Xbox Series S PROMO CODE: XBOX $200 $300 Save $100 Microsoft's cheapest new-generation console brings many of the benefits of the Series X to the table in a smaller, more affordable package. $200 at Amazon

The Xbox Series S dropped to $250 a few days back, and we thought it would be the best holiday deal this year. But little did we know that Amazon was cooking something better for Cyber Monday. That's right, you can get your hands on a brand-new Xbox Series S Holiday console for as low as $200 from Amazon. This appears to be a limited-time deal, so we suggest you grab it as soon as you can to get a head start on Cyber Monday shopping. Microsoft's cheapest next-generation console is listed for just $240 on Amazon right now, which is already more affordable than its Black Friday deal price. However, you can save an additional $40 with the coupon code "XBOX" during checkout and get the equivalent amount as Amazon Credits.

Amazon credit, in case you're wondering, is as good as cash that you can spend on any of your future purchases on Amazon. So you're essentially paying just $200 for Xbox Series S, which is the cheapest price we've seen for this console to date. This is an excellent deal considering the fact that it normally goes for $300. The Xbox Series S may not be as powerful as the Series X, but it can run the same games as the more expensive console, albeit at a slightly lower resolution. Pair it with Microsoft's Game Pass subscription to turn the Xbox Series S into the perfect gaming machine for casual gamers who want to experience the latest games without spending a lot of money. We don't expect the stocks to last for a long time with this never-before-seen discount, so grab it while you can.