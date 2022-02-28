Xbox Series S is discounted for the first time ever today only

The Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s current entry-level console, giving you access to all Xbox One and Xbox Series games (plus many Xbox 360 tiles with backwards compatibility) at a lower price than the 4K-capable Xbox Series X. It was difficult to purchase the Series S for a while, but not only is it available today, but it’s actually on sale for (what appears to be) the first time ever.

This is the entry-level Xbox Series console, intended for playing most games at 1080p or 1440p (depending on the game) at up to 120FPS. It’s more compact and cheaper than the Xbox Series X, but still has a massive library of games to choose from. Even though the resolution in most games is limited, it can still play content from most streaming services at 4K, including Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and others.

The main catch with the Xbox Series S is that it’s digital-only. In other words, there’s no disc drive, and all games have to be purchased online and downloaded to your console. Xbox consoles like the Series S can also be used with Xbox Game Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and includes access to over 100 major games (with day-one access to new games published by Microsoft/Xbox Game Studios). There’s also the pricier Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which is $5 more per month and allows you to download and play games on PC and the cloud in addition to Xbox.

The sale is live at Woot.com, which is owned by Amazon, and Amazon Prime members can get free standard shipping. Delivery is estimated for March 7-9, at least as of the time of writing. The sale lasts until the end of today (February 28), or whenever stock runs out. Given this appears to be the first time the Xbox Series S has been discounted, at least in the United States at a major retailer, stock probably won’t last too long.