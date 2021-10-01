Get an Xbox Series S and FIFA 22 in the U.K. for just £249.99

If you’re looking to pick up the newly-launched FIFA 22, you can get it for free with the purchase of an Xbox Series S on Amazon right now in the U.K. The Xbox Series S on its own costs £249.99, but for a limited time, you can get the game at no extra cost alongside it. This is the lowest price that the bundle has been at yet, as previously, it cost £319.98 to pre-order the game with a console.

Xbox Series S + FIFA 22 If you fancy yourself a FIFA fan, you can pick up the new FIFA 22 for free alongside the Xbox Series S. See at Amazon

The Xbox Series S is an all-digital, disc-free gaming console. It’s a hard choice between the Xbox Series X and the Series S, but there’s a lot to love about the S. It’s small and budget-friendly, and you can download and run games on it easily. Keep in mind that as an all-digital console, you’re going to be limited on storage. There is a 512GB NVMe SSD out of which only ~364GB is actually available for the user. The console does come with a proprietary storage expansion slot, and extra storage is going to be a must if you are going to invest in or already have a large library of games from your previous generation Xbox console. There are also external storage drives that you can purchase too if needed.

If you’re a FIFA fan, then this is a deal you won’t want to miss. It’s likely the cheapest way to get the full FIFA 22 console experience if you don’t have a current-generation console yet. If you do buy it, then it also opens you up to a whole library of fantastic titles. There are also a ton of accessories that you can pick up for the Series S that might be worth checking out!