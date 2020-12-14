Xbox Series X and Series S Restocks: When, where, and how to buy Microsoft’s new gaming console

It’s time for a new gaming console generation, so you know what that means… time to hopelessly try to get a new console! Like most new generational launches, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is difficult to find, and many are left waiting for seconds-long Xbox Series X and S restocks. It’s a frustrating situation for sure, and while we can’t offer you a surefire way to get an Xbox Series X or Series S, we can help by gathering everything you need to know in one place. Check out the below and happy hunting!

By the way, we also have a restock guide for the PlayStation 5!

When and where will the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S be restocked?

While we believe the information below is accurate, it’s important to note that sometimes restocks don’t happen as planned. Restocks may go up late, websites may break, or retailers may just change their minds. This information is to help you plan for possible restocks.

Stock for the new Xbox series of systems seems to be doing a bit better than the PlayStation 5, but it’s still difficult to grab one. A Microsoft spokesperson even told CNET that stock will be limited until April 2021.

Thankfully, Best Buy is coming to save the holiday, sort of. They announced on Twitter that there will be Xbox Series console stock on December 15 at 8 AM CT. This restock will be handled a little differently than orders in the past, with the stock only being able to be ordered online, but also only being available via curbside pickup. This appears to be an effort to stop bot orders from going through, as curbside pickup may be a deterrent for some resellers. However, that also means the Xbox Series X or S needs to be in stock at your store in order to purchase one.

Amazon has occasionally been dropping stock of the new consoles, but it’s often without warning. You can check the store page occasionally, but it’s often best that you follow Twitter accounts or bots that provide minute-to-minute updates on the Xbox Series consoles for grabbing one on.

If you really need an Xbox Series X or S before Christmas, you can pick one up for an inflated price at StockX. Xbox prices seem to be less inflated than the PlayStation 5, at least! Also, StockX is a bit safer at the moment for buying a reseller console. eBay is unfortunately full of misleading listings and flat out scams. If you’re going this route, stick with StockX!

General advice for restocks

Trying to get your hands on something with limited stock is really, really stressful. Make sure to give yourself the best chance you can by following the advice below!

Make sure you have an account at the store, and all personal information is updated. Restocks of popular items like the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S put huge strains on websites. On top of that, when it comes to items like these, retailers will only allow you to hold it in your cart for a few minutes. Don’t waste your chance trying to update your address or payment information!

Restocks of popular items like the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S put huge strains on websites. On top of that, when it comes to items like these, retailers will only allow you to hold it in your cart for a few minutes. Don’t waste your chance trying to update your address or payment information! Start refreshing the page early. Often, retailers won’t put stock up at EXACTLY the moment they say. It may be a few minutes early or late. Get to the store page of the item you want before the restock time. You might get lucky!

Often, retailers won’t put stock up at EXACTLY the moment they say. It may be a few minutes early or late. Get to the store page of the item you want before the restock time. You might get lucky! Use Ctrl+F5, not just F5. This gives you a hard refresh, that doesn’t pull store information from the cache. So, you won’t get outdated information and will be able to see the “Buy” button as soon as possible!

This gives you a hard refresh, that doesn’t pull store information from the cache. So, you won’t get outdated information and will be able to see the “Buy” button as soon as possible! It’s usually better to be on the computer, rather than your phone. While that is not always the case, mobile websites aren’t always optimized for fast refreshing. Or optimized for mobile viewing at all, sometimes. However, sometimes you can have better luck on a mobile app than a browser site. It’s not very often, though, so it’s best to start trying with your computer browser, first.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Sstore Links

Don’t waste time and effort searching for store links when going for an Xbox Series X restock. We’ve gathered all the potential US retailers and the store pages you need below!

Xbox Series X links, online-only:

Xbox Series X links, in-store only:

Xbox Series X links, membership required:

Xbox Series S links, online-only:

Xbox Series S links, in-store only:

Xbox Series S links, membership required: