Here are all Xbox Series X and Series S games with support for 120fps gameplay

One of the biggest attractions of Microsoft’s new consoles was the ability to finally have fast gameplay at 120-frame per second at up to 4K resolution. The Xbox Series X and Series S also got an update back in February where the FPS Boost feature was introduced, which additionally enabled older-gen Xbox games to run at comparatively faster frame rates going up to 120fps.

But what exactly is the benefit of having 120fps gameplay? Older Xbox consoles were restricted to 30 or 60fps with some exceptions on the last-gen Xbox One X. The new Xbox Series X and Series S pack powerful hardware that is capable of delivering such high frame rates going up to 4K resolution on certain supported games. Having a higher refresh rate ensures a smoother experience with faster response time, which is absolutely essential for competitive games. At the same time, it requires a lot of power to deliver double the amount of frame rates when compared to 60fps. Much like the higher refresh rate on smartphones, you need to experience games at a higher fps to appreciate the hype behind it.

You also need to understand the difference between 120fps and 120Hz. It is easy to get confused between the two but simply put, hertz (Hz) refers to the number of times your display refreshes per second, while frames per second (fps) refers to the number of image frames generated by the console. Unlike gaming monitors that are available for anything from 144Hz to 360Hz, TVs are mostly limited to 60Hz. To experience the full potential of 120fps on the Xbox Series X or Series S, you need to make sure that your TV or monitor should offer at least a 120Hz refresh rate. Depending on the display resolution, you also need to make sure that your TV or monitor has an HDMI 2.0 or the newer HDMI 2.1 port which is necessary for 4K 120Hz gameplay.

Now we have clarified all that, let’s take a look at all of the games for the Xbox Series X and Series S capable of running at 120 frames per second:

Battlefield 1

Released in 2016, Battlefield 1 is an award-winning first-person shooter by Electronic Arts and Dice, which is inspired by historical events during the period of World War 1. The game supports 120fps, but is only available on the Xbox Series X via the FPS Boost feature.

Battlefield 4

The sequel to 2011’s Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4 is set six years after the events of its prequel. The single-player campaign sees American squad Tombstone – consisting of Dunn, Sergeant Recker, Irish, and Pac – attempt to escape from Azerbaijan with vital intelligence about a potential military uprising in China. Microsoft recently confirmed that the game will support 120fps on the Xbox Series X via the FPS Boost feature.

Battlefield V

The latest title in the Battlefield series, Battlefield V is based on World War II and a thematic continuation of the World War 1-based game Battlefield 1. The first-person shooter includes a single-player campaign, several multiplayer modes as well as a battle royale mode called ‘Firestorm.’ The game supports 120fps only on the Xbox Series X.

Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 is an action role-playing first-person shooter game that was released in 2019 as a sequel to Borderlands 2, and the fourth entry in the main Borderlands series. Developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K Games, you can enjoy the game in 120fps at 1080p resolution only on the Xbox Series X at the moment.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Another free-to-play battle royale game, Call of Duty: Warzone is a part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War, although you do not need to purchase either of them. You can enjoy the game with 120fps going up to 4K resolution on the Xbox Series X and up to 1080p resolution on the Series S.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The latest title under the Call of Duty franchise COD: Black Ops Cold War serves as the sixth installment in the Black Ops series, and the seventeenth installment in the overall Call of Duty series. The campaign is set during the early 1980s of the Cold War, chronologically between Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops II (2012). It is available with 120fps at 1200p resolution on the Xbox Series X, but not on the Series S.

CrossCode

CrossCode was originally released as a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo and the retro-inspired 2D action role-playing game is available on almost all platforms including the Xbox Series X and Series S. That game can be played at 120fps in 4K resolution on both consoles.

Destiny 2

Destiny 2, also known as Destiny 2: New Light, is a first-person shooter game that incorporates role-playing and massively multiplayer online game (MMO) elements. Published by Activision, the game supports 120fps in 4K resolution only on the Xbox Series X.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

An expanded version of the original, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition was released exclusively for the Xbox Series X and Series S and the Sony PS5. It includes the addition of Vergil as a playable character which is available as paid DLC for players on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can enjoy a smooth 120fps experience only on the Xbox Series X though, and limited to 1080p resolution.

Dirt 5

Dirt 5 is the fourteenth game in the popular Colin McRae Rally series which focuses on off-road racing. This is one of the few racing games that is now available with 120fps on both the Xbox Series X at 1440p and Series S at 1080p resolutions. Notably, this was the last game released by Codemasters as an independent studio before was acquired by Electronic Arts in February 2021.

Fortnite

The highly popular free-to-play online game Fortnite is the most popular battle royale game and is now available with up to 120fps on the new consoles. It is optimized for the Xbox Series X to run at 1440p and Series S at 1080p if you want to take advantage of the high frame rates. Currently, Season 6 of Chapter 2 is underway and is expected to stick around till June of 2021.

Gears 5

The sixth installment of the Gears of War series, Gears V takes place months after the events of Gears of War 4 and focuses on Kait Diaz, an Outsider who is descended from Myrrah, Queen of the Locust Horde. The third-person shooter game is published by Xbox Game Studios, and can be experienced in 120fps at 4K on the Xbox Series X and 1080p on the Xbox Series S.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

A compilation of games from the Halo series that includes Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary (an Xbox 360 updated version of Halo: Combat Evolved), Halo 2: Anniversary (an Xbox One updated version of Halo 2), Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Reach, and Halo 4. The enhanced version was released for the Xbox Series X|S in November 2020 and is available with support for 120fps in 4K resolution on the Xbox Series X and 1080p on the Series S.

Jydge

Jydge is a twin-stick shooter game set in the dystopic, cyberpunk city of Edenbyrg. You get to play as “JYDGE” -a law enforcer who is tasked with eliminating enemies and rescuing hostages across twenty different levels. The game is played from a tilted top-down perspective and features destructible environments that enable players to breach a room by shooting down a wall. The game currently supports 120fps at 4K resolution on the Xbox Series X.

King Oddball

This is a unique arcade-style single button game that can be mastered by anticipating how boulders roll, bounce, and launch from explosions. Developed and published by 10tons Ltd, there are over 160 levels to test your skills. The game supports 120fps on the Xbox Series X at 4K resolution.

Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons is a spin-off of the original developed by Mojang Studios and Double Eleven. Unlike Minecraft, it doesn’t feature an open world, neither does it involve mining or building, instead it is a hack and slash-styled dungeon crawler, where players explore dungeons filled with randomly-generated monsters and also deal with traps, puzzles, bosses, and finding treasure. It supports 120fps in 4K resolution on the Xbox Series X.

New Super Lucky’s Tale

The 3D platform game developed by Playful Studios and published by Microsoft Studios, New Super Lucky’s Tale is an enhanced version of Super Lucky’s Tale from 2017 and is similar to popular 90s gaming titles such as Banjo-Kazooie, Crash Bandicoot, and Super Mario 64. The game is said to support 120fps on both the Xbox Series X and Series S, but there is no confirmation on the resolution.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Focusing on exploration, collecting items and upgrades, and backtracking to previously inaccessible areas, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is an exciting 2D platform game. Players get to control Ori, a white guardian spirit that can jump, climb, glide, and swim between various platforms, to solve intricate puzzles. You can enjoy the game in smooth 120fps in 4K resolution on the Xbox Series X and 1080p on the Series S.

Overwatch

Overwatch will officially be five years old in May, becoming one of the most successful online first-person team-based shooters. Each player gets to select from a roster of characters, called “heroes” each having a unique ability. Teams need to work together to complete certain objectives on a map within a limited period of time. The best part about Overwatch is that new characters, maps, and newly added game modes post-release are all free of charge, with the only additional cost to players being optional loot boxes to purchase cosmetic items. It officially supports 120fps on the Xbox Series X at 1440p resolution and Series S at 1080p resolution.

Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is an online tactical shooter game that focuses on environmental destruction and cooperation between players. You get to be either an attacker or a defender in different gameplay modes such as rescuing a hostage, defusing a bomb, and taking control of an objective within a room. There is no solo campaign but there are a series of offline missions called, “situations” that you can enjoy. The game supports 120fps in 4K resolution on the Xbox Series X and 1080p on the Series S.

Rocket League

A fun and fast-paced game of soccer, but played with rocket-powered cars. As simple as it sounds, Rocket League has up to eight players per team that can use these cars to hit a ball into their opponent’s goal and score points. The team with the most goals after the stipulated time wins. It offers single-player and multiplayer modes that can be played both locally and online, including cross-platform play between all versions. Rocket League supports 120fps at a slightly weird resolution of 1512p resolution on the Xbox Series X and 756p on the Series S.

Rogue Company

Rogue Company is another online competitive character-based shooter. It features objective-based game modes and various maps. Each match consists of multiple rounds, where teams skydive from an aircraft to the map below at the beginning of each round to compete against each other in various objectives. Players get to use the money earned from completing tasks and eliminating players in the previous rounds to buy and upgrade weapons, equipment, and others perks. The game supports 120fps at 4K resolution on the Xbox Series X and 1440p resolution on the Series S.

Samurai Shodown

Samurai Shodown takes inspiration from the King of Fighter series of action fighting games. The game has been around since 1993 with the stories taking place in 18th-century Japan. The newest one in the franchise was launched in 2019 which is available on major platforms, including the Xbox Series X and Series S. The game was recently updated to support 120fps but there is no mention of the actual resolution.

Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves is a first-person multiplayer action-adventure game where you get to play the role of a pirate who completes voyages from different trading companies in order to become the ultimate pirate legend. Players get to cooperate with each other to explore an open world via a pirate ship and the game is described as a “shared-world adventure game.” The game currently supports 120fps at 1080p resolution only on the Xbox Series X.

Star Wars Squadrons

Star Wars Squadrons is a space combat game developed by Motive Studios and published by Electronic Arts. You get to enter and take control of starfighters from either the Galactic Empire or the New Republic navy. The gameplay involves controlling the movement of power between the ship’s functions of weaponry, shields, and engines to defeat your opponents in combat. The game supports 120fps gameplay on the Xbox Series X at 4K resolution and 1440p resolution on the Xbox Series S.

Superhot: Mind Control Delete

The third game in the Superhot franchise, Mind Control Delete includes more story and signature gameplay that you can explore. It is a very intense game where you need to shoot, punch, slice, and explode your way through challenging encounters packed in unique polygonal style graphics. The game runs in 4K at 120fps on the Xbox Series X and 1440p on the Xbox Series S.

The Falconeer

The Falconeer is an aerial combat game set in a pirate fantasy backdrop named the Great Ursee. The third-person arcade flight game lets you pilot a massive warbird where you need to shoot down rival enemies while dodging hostile attacks. Players need to manage the warbird’s stamina while performing various moves and maneuvers. The game supports 120fps on the Xbox Series X at 1800p and Xbox Series S at 1080p.

Titanfall

The popular Titanfall series is a first-person shooter where players control “Pilots” and their mech-style Titans, and fight in six-on-six matches set in the war-torn outer space colonies of the Frontier. The game mainly focused on a multiplayer experience with no real single-player campaign included. Instead, there were single-player missions included that served as a way for the player to learn the mechanics of the game. It supports 120fps only on the Xbox Series X, via FPS Boost.

Titanfall 2

Following up from the original, Titanfall 2 was a critically acclaimed gaming title from EA and introduced a single-player story campaign. The gameplay is split between commanding the Titan (BT-7274) and controlling the Pilot. It features a linear story, but levels offer players multiple paths to explore. The game is available with support for 120fps on both Xbox Series X and Series S via FPS Boost.

The Touryst

The Touryst is an action-adventure puzzle game developed and published by Shin’en Multimedia that made its debut in 2019. An enhanced version of the game was launched for the new Xbox consoles in 2020 bringing support for 120fps available on both the Series X and Series S.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 was launched in 2020 by developer Vicarious Visions and publisher Activision. It is a remaster of the first two games in the Tony Hawk’s series: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater (1999) and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 (2000) which were originally developed by Neversoft. It is also the first major game in the series since Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 (2015). It is an arcade-style game, meaning the goal of the game is to achieve a high score or collect certain objects. The game supports 120fps at up to 1440p on the Series X.

WRC 9

WRC 9, also known as WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship, is the official racing video game of the 2020 World Rally Championship. It offers 14 different locations (reflecting the 2020 season as it was originally intended to be run) including all three returning rallies, Safari Rally, Rally New Zealand, and Rally Japan, with up to fifty official crews from WRC, WRC-2, WRC-3, and J-WRC available for the player to choose. You can enable the 120Hz performance mode on the game, currently only available on the Xbox Series X.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is a third-person shooter game that is set in the year 1946, after the events of Zombie Army Trilogy, one year after Adolf Hitler was defeated by the Resistance and banished to hell. The story begins in Milan, where the players have to battle against invading hordes of the dead attacking safe houses, only to learn that the dead are beginning to show some form of intelligence, enough to use weapons such as handguns and SMGs, but not as competent as living humans. The game supports 120fps on the Xbox Series X at 1080p resolution.

Games with Upcoming Support for 120fps Gameplay

These are new games that have not released yet but will release with 120fps gameplay support right out of the box, or are existing games that have been promised a 120fps gameplay mode for the near future.

Apex Legends

One of the top battle royale games, Apex Legends is developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. Based on the popular Titanfall franchise I am currently hooked on the game. We are yet to get a confirmation as to when 120fps will be released for the Xbox Series X and Series S, but Respawn recently said in an AMA session on Reddit that “120fps is one of our goals as we continue to look at next-gen features and balance between what we think is best for the overall player experience for NG, we’re keeping this in mind.”

ExoMecha

ExoMecha is an upcoming free-to-play online competitive first-person shooter from developer and publisher TwistedRed. The game looks like a cross between Battlefield, Titanfall, and Crysis that takes place on a planet called Omecha. The game is set to release in Q3/Q4 2021 and will be available on the Xbox Series X with 120fps at 4K resolution.

Halo Infinite

The newest and upcoming addition to the Halo universes, Halo Infinite will pick up the story of the Master Chief, following Halo 5: Guardians. The first-person shooter game developed by 343 Industries and published by Xbox Game Studios, is expected to arrive by late 2021 with support for 120fps on the Xbox Series X.

Metal: Hellsinger

Metal: Hellsinger is an upcoming rhythm-based first-person shooter that blends music and demon-slaying. The ability to shoot on the beat enhances your gameplay experience and the more in sync you are with the rhythm, the more intense the music will become and the more destruction you will cause. You will be able to experience the game in 120fps at 1080p resolution on the Xbox Series X.

Second Extinction

Second Extinction is an upcoming 3 player cooperative shooter, where the main aim is to wipe out mutated dinosaurs that have taken over the planet. Apart from teamwork, players need to use a unique combination of weapons, abilities, and skills to take on a vast number of enemies. It is confirmed to support 120fps gameplay only on the Xbox Series X.

It is expected that more games will be added to the list especially with FPS Boost now available to all game developers. During the rollout of the feature, Microsoft said that it worked closely with developers to enhance the experience while maintaining the game’s original intent. As of now, only a handful of older games have taken a jump from 30fps to 60fps, but we are expecting games to go up to 120fps later this year. Make sure you keep an eye on this list as we will be updating it periodically and also check out our list of the best Xbox games.

If you haven’t been able to get your hands on either of the new consoles, make sure you check out our restocks guide. Also, we checked out the smaller Xbox Series S late last year and found it pretty interesting, especially if one is looking for new gaming hardware at a cheap price point.