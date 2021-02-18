Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S now offer higher frame rates on older game titles

Microsoft’s latest consoles, the Xbox Series X and Series S are compatible with a large library of older generation of games. Thanks to the new and powerful hardware, the company had mentioned that gamers can expect improvements in load times, support for Quick Resume as well as enhanced visuals including HDR. It was also mentioned that older games would be able to run at higher frame rates than they were originally designed for, with frame rates doubling or even quadrupling in some cases.

In a new announcement, Microsoft has said that the backward compatibility team has finally finished working on the FPS Boost feature. The team has worked closely with developers to enhance the experience, at the same time maintaining the game’s original intent. Microsoft also says that while this feature will not be available on all games, players can expect the game engines to render faster for a smoother experience.

The first batch of games to get the FPS Boost feature has also been announced. Far Cry 4, New Super Lucky’s Tale, Sniper Elite 4, UFC 4, and Watch Dogs 2 can now benefit from the new technology starting today. While New Super Lucky’s Tale can run up to 120 frames per second, UFC 4 will be able to push at 60 frames per second even on the smaller Xbox Series S. “We chose this initial collection of titles not only because they are popular among fans, but to highlight several different ways that FPS Boost can improve your experience,” said Microsoft.

Microsoft will also be rolling out a new update in Spring which will add a new “Compatibility Options” button that will allow gamers to enable or disable FPS Boost and Auto HDR enhancement features. A new indicator will also be added to highlight when a game is running with FPS Boost. This will be visible whenever you hit the Xbox button on your controller. More games are expected to receive FPS Boost support in the coming months.

To understand the FPS Boost feature better, Digital Foundry has a very interesting video that you should definitely check out: