Xbox has plans to foster its relationship with Nintendo during the company's next-gen era. During an interview with Variety, Xbox boss Phil Spencer spoke at length about Microsoft's relationship with the Japanese gaming company and what the future holds for them.

Spencer laid it out bluntly, detailing why Xbox chose peace talks with Nintendo instead of egging on some decades-old console war. Here's everything Spencer said about Microsoft's gaming ally, an he brought it back to the success the two companies had during the Switch 1 era.

Xbox feels the partnership is vital to reach non-PC players