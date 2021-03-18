Xbox’s ‘Suspend my Game’ feature helps in boosting game download speeds

Microsoft is testing a new feature on the Xbox that can help in increasing your game download speeds. Most new games on the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are substantially big in size and it can take a while to download them. As per a new update released for Xbox users that have signed up for the Insider Program, users should see the “Suspend my Game” option when they open their download queue.

“Suspend in the queue will let you download at full speed while making sure your game remains resumable (or quick resume-able on Series X|S),” Xbox engineering lead Eden Marie wrote on Twitter. What this means is that if you have a game running in the background, suspending it should give a boost to your download speeds. Suspending the game will not completely shut it down, so users can actually quickly jump back using the resume feature on an Xbox One console or quick-resume on either of the new Xbox Series X or Series S consoles. According to Eurogamer, the Xbox usually reserves a part of your connection in case it is required for online connectivity. This can be unlocked by quitting or suspending games.

Hey Xbox Insiders! Did you notice these changes rolling out now? Suspend in the queue will let you download at full speed while making sure your game remains resumable (or quick resume-able on Series X|S). New banners in the Full Library will take you to more useful categories! pic.twitter.com/L49winRpM0 — Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) March 16, 2021

Another noticeable change that has been added with the new Insider update is that users should now see banners that help in identifying new games that have been added to Xbox Game Pass and those that are going to leave the subscription soon. This seems like a handy addition especially when you are browsing through the large library of games available on the subscription service.

Speaking of which, Microsoft has added a bunch of new games to the Xbox Game Pass this month. The first wave was announced at the beginning of March followed by a bunch of iconic titles from Bethesda Studios thanks to its recent acquisition. Just a day back, Microsoft had also announced its second wave of game titles that are now making their way to the service including the likes of Star Wars: Squadrons, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Empire of Sin, and more.