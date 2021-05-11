May Xbox Update includes Quick Resume improvements, passthrough audio, and more

The team behind Xbox has announced an update for the month of May, bringing a host of new features to the Xbox Series X, Series S, and Xbox One. The changes are based on customer feedback, and include new Quick Resume improvements, passthrough audio for media apps, and more.

One of the most notable features of this month’s update is an improvement to Quick Resume. Team Xbox said the feature is now more reliable and offers faster load times. If you’re unfamiliar, Quick Resume is a feature for Xbox Series X and Series S that allows players to seamlessly switch between multiple games and resume gameplay instantly right where they left off.

Image: Microsoft

The update also makes it easier to identify and access games that support and are saved to Quick Resume. A new tag will tell players if their current game supports Quick Resume. Meanwhile, owners of Microsoft’s next generation console will also see a group that lists every game that’s currently saved in Quick Resume. You can then add this group to the home screen for quicker access.

The May update also adds passthrough audio for media apps, which began testing last month. Passthrough allows audio decoding from media apps on your compatible HDMI devices — e.g. sound bar — to bypass the console for the highest quality experience. There’s a new “Allow Passthrough” option in the Xbox audio settings screen. Team Xbox said users will see an indicator when using a compatible media app with passthrough audio enabled.

Image: Microsoft

There are a handful of other updates: a new dynamic background for Xbox Series X and Series S, the ability to watch trailers in the Xbox Game Pass library, and the ability for parents to approve multiplayer games by specific title. Team Xbox said parents can manage their kids’ gaming directly from their console or using the Xbox Family Settings app, which is available on Android and iOS.

The Xbox app is also getting updated with a new push notifications to let people know when friends go online, updated achievements game pages, and improved performance when loading the chats tab and sending messages. Finally, the Xbox One SmartGlass app for PC will be sunset in June. The app will be removed from the Windows Store and there will be no further updates.