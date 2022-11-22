The controller is usually $80 and comes with an adapter so you can play games on Windows.

Xbox Wireless Controller (with Adapter) $50 $30 Save $-20 This Xbox Controller comes with a wireless adapter that you can use with your PC to play your favorite games without worrying about cables. See at Best Buy

Black Friday is still a few days away, but there are already some early Black Friday deals you can enjoy. Many accessories like controllers, mice, and keyboards are being discounted by popular retailers. One of those is the Xbox Wireless Controller. The version that includes an adapter for use with Windows PCs is now discounted by $30 and is selling for just $50 at Best Buy.

This Xbox controller is great for PC gamers who prefer using a controller over a keyboard or mouse. Thanks to the included wireless dongle, you can plug the controller into your PC, press the pairing button, and not worry about using Bluetooth or wires to connect up and get going with the action in your favorite games.

Compared to the last generation Xbox Wireless Controller, this one is slightly more comfortable. It has a hybrid D-pad, and a textured grip for your fingers. The new textured grip can help avoid the controller from slipping out of your hands during intense gameplay, and the hybrid D-pad is slightly more responsive.

Note that there's also a USB-C port onboard the controller, too. Though wireless is the way to go, you can connect it to your PC this way, if you prefer. It's a huge change that many gamers had wanted. On Windows, you even can use the Xbox Accessories app to remap buttons on the controller and create custom profiles for different games. And if connected to an Xbox console, you can enjoy the new share button to capture screenshots and other moments.

This controller is currently the cheapest at Best Buy, as Amazon has it listed for $55, and the Microsoft Store at $60. If you're looking for more deals like this one, check out our Best Black Friday computer & laptop deals page for additional savings.