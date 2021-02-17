The new Xbox Wireless Headset looks great, is $99, and you can (try to) pre-order it now

Are you the lucky owner of an Xbox Series X or S? Or are you a PC gamer that needs a new, quality headset that doesn’t break the bank? Microsoft has unveiled the Xbox Wireless Headset. As simple as it sounds, this is a new wireless gaming headset that you can use with your Xbox and PC! At only $99, it beats the prices of a lot of other wireless headsets on the market!

What makes this headset so special? Microsoft says that with Windows Sonic and Dolby Atmos compatibility, you’re getting amazing audio quality. The microphone will also auto-tune, ensuring that background noise is filtered out when chatting. The Wireless Headset can also be used on the Xbox Series consoles, the Xbox One, and PC, and you can set unique profiles for each. Tweak it for the perfect experience for each console!

But, in my opinion, the best thing about Xbox’s new headset is the price. $99 is honestly a pretty low price for a versatile headset like this! Razer and Corsair equivalent headsets easily break the $150 range. So it’s an affordable headset that you can use with both Xbox and PC!

The Xbox Wireless Headset is set to officially release on March 16. However, you can pre-order the device at Amazon and the Microsoft Store. As of the time of this writing, both stores are temporarily out of stock, but it appears there will be more stock in the upcoming days, and there will likely be more stock on release. So make sure to keep an eye on the store pages and get your pre-order in!

If you’re wondering what a possible replacement to Microsoft’s headset may be, check out the Razer Nari wireless headset. While it’s $150, this headset has a lot of the same features as Microsoft’s offering. You won’t get the multiple profiles, but you’ll also be able to use it on your PS5 and Switch.