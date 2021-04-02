Help Make the XDA App Better, Join our Beta Team

Several months ago, we announced the new XDA app, built from the ground-up to be speedy and support many of the great features present in our new forum software, plus offer a range of personalization options like swipe gesture customization and more.

While the new app has a lot of great features that many are really liking, overall, the response to the new app has been rather mixed, and some people are frustrated with how it functions, plus there are still some bugs. But we want to make the app massively better and we need your help!

XDA is looking for enthusiastic members of the forums to be a part of our XDA App Taskforce to help us find and kill bugs, beta test new features, and help us work on improvements. These members will have early access to the latest builds of the official XDA app. Members that join the taskforce will be able to use an exclusive Discord server, where you can chat with other members in real time, plus anyone accepted into the Taskforce will get ad-free XDA for life plus a special badge in the forums.

The ideal candidate for the App Taskforce will be able to help find and report bugs in the app. You should be able to communicate in English and be an active user of the forums, plus it’s ideal if you have availability for occasional meetings. If you are interested in joining, just send me a DM using our forums to XDARoni and tell us briefly why you want to help out with the app.

Meanwhile, anyone can help make the XDA app better right now by using the newly-launched XDA App Bugs and Requests. We review all the bugs submitted here and it helps us know what fixes need to be made with each update.