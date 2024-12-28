2024 has just been wrapped up and has been a turbulent year for the technology world. Intel has gone from strength to … well, strength with the excellent Arc B-series launch. We’ve also seen some incredible products hit the market, including many AI desktop and laptop PCs. Apple finally gave its trusty Mac Mini a refresh, and we’ve seen a continued push for network-attached storage (NAS) and home lab solutions.

Thankfully, the year wasn’t a wash and we’ve rounded up some of our favorite products from 2024. We’ve been fairly selective with our shortlist process and you’ll find an award for everything from laptops and mini PCs to CPUs and SBCs.

Best laptop: HP OmniBook Ultra Flip

Close

HP may have changed up its whole branding this year, but it didn't change its ability to make the best laptops on the market. After winning our hearts with the Spectre x360 14 last year, the company did it again with the OmniBook Ultra Flipin 2024.

Powered by Intel's Lunar Lake processors, the OmniBook Ultra Flip has terrific performance and battery life, paired with one of the best designs you can get in a premium laptop, particularly one that's already packing the latest hardware. It also has a beautiful OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 9MP webcam that's still unmatched by any other brand of laptop, and an outstanding keyboard and touchpad. HP has been toning down its laptop design a bit in recent years, but the curved edges and trimmed corners of the OmniBook Ultra Flip still make this a very unique and easily recognizable machine.

In our review, we said "literally everyone should buy this" and we mean it — you just can't do better than the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip. — João Carrasqueira, Lead Windows Editor

Worth highlighting: Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x