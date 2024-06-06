If you love computers, there's no better time of the year than Computex. While there are plenty of tech shows scattered through the calendar, Computex is all about computers in their various forms, and for Computex 2024, we got a whole slew of exciting products being announced from all different kinds of companies. And if you missed the news, we've rounded up the very best announcements for you below so you can catch up on some of the most exciting happenings in the computer industry right now.

Without further ado, let's get into the best Computex 2024 had to offer.

Ducky Year of the Dragon Edition keyboard

The most beautiful keyboard I've ever seen

At this year’s Computex, Ducky showcased its stunning Year of the Dragon Edition keyboard, a masterpiece in the peripherals space known for high-quality mechanical keyboards. This limited-edition keyboard uses Cherry MX Purple switches and features a unique production number engraved on the right-hand side, with only 1,000 units made. Inspired by Qinghua, a 14th-century Chinese blue-and-white porcelain style, the keyboard’s intricate design includes individually stylized keycaps and an Eternal Knot tassel, symbolizing Buddhism.

Holding the Ducky Year of the Dragon Edition will surprise you with its hefty build, although the exact weight hasn't been revealed. It's the most beautiful keyboard that I've ever seen, and the smooth, pleasant key feel and the keyboard’s exclusive nature makes it a highly coveted item. This is the first major public showcase of the keyboard, with previous teases only appearing on social media. For those looking to pick one up as well, keeping an eye on Ducky’s social media channels is crucial to snagging one of these limited-run keyboards when they go on sale.

Ducky has a history of releasing “year of the X” keyboards aligned with the Chinese Zodiac, including a previous Year of the Dragon Edition in 2012. The company also offers themed spacebars for customization. This is the latest in this string of keyboards, and it's one of the best that I've ever seen.

Author: Adam Conway - Lead Technical Editor

Acer SpatialLabs Eyes

Take photos and stream yourself in 3D

Acer has been on a big 3D kick for the past few years with its SpatialLabs lineup, which includes laptops and monitors capable of displaying content in stereoscopic 3D without the need for special glasses. Now, Acer is also making it easier to capture that content. The Acer SpatialLabs Eyes is a unique camera that features two 8MP sensors aligned in just the right way so you can use it to take photos with stereoscopic 3D effects, so you can view them on a 3D screen with an additional layer of depth.

But that's not all. The SpatialLabs Eyes can also be used as a 3D webcam for your meetings and live streams. YouTube, Zoom, and Teams all support 3D video with this camera, so if the people watching you have a 3D display, they can see you in real time with that same depth, too.

Pocketable 3D cameras aren't totally new (Nintendo and HTC have done similar things), but this seems to be the best quality we've seen yet for one of these setups in a consumer device. $500 is a steep price point, but it's definitely cool to see Acer get so invested in this tech.

Author: João Carrasqueira - Lead Windows Editor

Lian Li O11 Vision Compact

Breathing life into a classic