Preorders for Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 are now underway and if you've been looking for ways to save, we've got an exclusive deal just for you. As an XDA reader, you can now save $50 off your order on any of the newly announced Galaxy devices.

That means for a limited time, you can save $50 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Tab S9 tablets, and Galaxy Watch 6 wearables. So if you have yet to place your preorder, it's now a great time to do so, so you can take advantage of this exclusive XDA promotion.

  • samsung galaxy tab s9 in beige
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

    During preorders, you can score up to $1,000 with trade-ins at Samsung.com. You can save $50 off the retail price buy when preordering with Samsung through XDA.

    $800 at Samsung $800 at Best Buy $800 at Amazon
  • samsung galaxy tab s9 plus
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus

    During preorders, you can score up to $1,000 with trade-ins at Samsung.com. You can save $50 off the retail price buy when preordering with Samsung through XDA.

    $1000 at Samsung $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Amazon
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

    During preorders, you can score up to $1,000 with trade-ins at Samsung.com. You can save $50 off the retail price buy when preordering with Samsung through XDA.

    $1200 at Best Buy $1200 at Samsung

Now, when you head to the Samsung online shop using our links, you may not see the discount immediately, but when you check out, you'll see that $50 discount on the device of your choice. Of course, you'll still be able to take advantage of all the fantastic promotions Samsung is offering like up to $900 in trade-in credit and the free storage upgrade too. The only thing that won't stack with this XDA promotion is the $50 credit if you put in a reservation.

  • Galaxy Watch 6 in gray with no background
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

    During preorders, you can score up to $1,000 with trade-ins at Samsung.com. You can save $50 off the retail price buy when preordering with Samsung through XDA.

    $300 at Samsung $300 at Best Buy $300 at Amazon
  • Untitled design Background Removed-18
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

    During preorders, you can score up to $1,000 with trade-ins at Samsung.com. You can save $50 off the retail price buy when preordering with Samsung through XDA.

    $400 at Samsung $400 at Best Buy $400 at Amazon

Of course, if you have a reservation credit, you might be a little bummed that the deal doesn't stack. But if you're someone that wasn't able to get their reservation in on time, this is a wonderful second chance to save $50. Just be sure to head to the Samsung store using the links provided to see the promotional discount.