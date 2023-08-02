Preorders for Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 are now underway and if you've been looking for ways to save, we've got an exclusive deal just for you. As an XDA reader, you can now save $50 off your order on any of the newly announced Galaxy devices.

That means for a limited time, you can save $50 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Tab S9 tablets, and Galaxy Watch 6 wearables. So if you have yet to place your preorder, it's now a great time to do so, so you can take advantage of this exclusive XDA promotion.

Now, when you head to the Samsung online shop using our links, you may not see the discount immediately, but when you check out, you'll see that $50 discount on the device of your choice. Of course, you'll still be able to take advantage of all the fantastic promotions Samsung is offering like up to $900 in trade-in credit and the free storage upgrade too. The only thing that won't stack with this XDA promotion is the $50 credit if you put in a reservation.

Of course, if you have a reservation credit, you might be a little bummed that the deal doesn't stack. But if you're someone that wasn't able to get their reservation in on time, this is a wonderful second chance to save $50. Just be sure to head to the Samsung store using the links provided to see the promotional discount.