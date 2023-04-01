Although we only allow human-written articles on XDA Developers, forum moderation is a different story. But that changes starting today. We've teamed up with the brightest minds in the machine learning industry, and after months of development, we're proud to present the world's first AI Moderator: OpenAL.

As you may have seen on the news lately, artificial intelligence is here to stay. As a world-leading tech and news site, our forums couldn't stay behind in that world. To that end, we've put OpenAL through rigorous testing for a wide range of situations commonly seen on the XDA Forums. It'll be gradually given more autonomy, one step at a time, into an automated future.

We plan on releasing OpenAL's source code shortly after launch so our entire developer community can work with us on making this not only the first but also the best in AI moderation technology. Interested in becoming part of tech history? Send OpenAL a message with your ideas.

Potential launch hiccups

When launching these new technologies to the public, some early hiccups may occur, so if you believe our digital moderator is behaving erratically, make sure to report the post(s) in question using the report button underneath the post. Our human moderators will, of course, be standing by to assist and our entire team will be closely monitoring OpenAL’s first steps into the world.

This is truly an exciting day for all of us, and we're glad you can be a part of it. Make sure to look out for your high-tech friendly neighborhood moderator and say hello. To all spammers and trolls out there we say: Watch out because OpenAL is coming for you!

Visit the OpenAL announcement thread to learn more.